Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road. The incident occurred just before noon, near the village of Lozen. The chase began when a car with foreign plates failed to stop despite multiple police signals.

During the pursuit, the driver attempted to ram the police vehicle off the road. In response, the officers fired two shots—one as a warning into the air and another aimed at the car's tires. The latter shot caused a minor injury to the driver, who received medical treatment at the scene.

Inside the car, authorities discovered eight illegal migrants from Syria. The driver, a Moldovan national, was apprehended and detained along with the migrants.