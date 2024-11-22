Over 120,000 Bulgarians Under 30 Struggling with Debt

Bulgaria: Over 120,000 Bulgarians Under 30 Struggling with Debt @Pixabay

According to Georgi Dichev, chairman of the Chamber of Private Bailiffs (CPB), Bulgaria currently has 120,000 debtors under the age of 30. Specifically, 4,000 individuals are debtors under the age of 20, 36,000 are between 20 and 25 years old, and 80,000 fall into the 25-30 age group. The data comes from the CPB's internal database, which tracks such information.

In an interview with BNR Dichev highlighted that many young people take on debt for reasons such as financing a trip abroad or purchasing trendy clothes and gadgets. To address the issue, the CPB has launched a national campaign aimed at educating young people on personal finance and credit management. The initiative is focused on individuals aged 17 to 19 and will kick off at 127 Highschool "Ivan Denkoglu" in Sofia. Over 100 schools nationwide have already expressed interest in joining, and the CPB plans to extend the program to as many schools as possible by the end of the school year.

The campaign seeks to help young people understand the responsibilities that come with taking on financial obligations and the consequences of poor decisions. Dichev emphasized the importance of developing financial literacy early on to avoid falling into a "debt spiral," where new loans are used to cover old ones, which can result in serious long-term consequences for young individuals. He warned that such financial mismanagement could derail careers and lives, urging young people to be informed and responsible when it comes to money.

However, Dichev also pointed out that financial literacy is not just an issue for young people but a widespread problem across society. He stressed that families should play a key role in teaching their children sound financial practices, as these lessons can shape an individual’s approach to finances for a lifetime. If a young person adopts a mindset of living day by day and accumulating debt without concern, it can have far-reaching negative effects, not only on the individual but also on society as a whole.

Despite concerns about young people’s debt, Dichev noted that the overall situation in the country is relatively stable. There has not been an overwhelming surge in enforcement actions, and many individuals are able to refinance their debts without significant difficulty. However, he acknowledged that a significant portion of the population remains in debt, which is a complex issue with both positive and negative aspects.

Dichev also addressed the political crisis in Bulgaria, noting that the constant changes in caretaker governments and the ongoing paralysis in parliament have worsened the situation for private bailiffs. He described the environment as "weightless" and said that these political challenges are making their work increasingly difficult. Furthermore, he expressed frustration with populism, criticizing politicians who create problems by speaking to people in ways that lead to unfavorable outcomes.

