Bulgaria's Peevski Honored by Ukraine for Support During War

Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact
A yellow code warning for high winds has been issued across Bulgaria
Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Bulgarian party "DPS-New Beginning," was awarded a medal for his exceptional service to the Ukrainian people. The award was presented by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and delivered by H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Bulgaria.
Ambassador Ilashchuk expressed gratitude for Peevski's support throughout the 1,000 days of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The recognition highlighted Peevski's contributions to Ukraine during this challenging period.
A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again appealed to the Constitutional Court, seeking to declare unconstitutional the amendments made to the Constitution by the 49th National Assembly
Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," called for new elections, emphasizing the need for governance that prioritizes the people's interests
The Bulgarian National Assembly continued its efforts to elect a Speaker, but for the fourth consecutive time, no candidate managed to secure the necessary support
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will vote exclusively for Raya Nazaryan as Speaker of Parliament
Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023