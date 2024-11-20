Bulgaria's Peevski Honored by Ukraine for Support During War

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:02
Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Bulgarian party "DPS-New Beginning," was awarded a medal for his exceptional service to the Ukrainian people. The award was presented by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and delivered by H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Bulgaria.

Ambassador Ilashchuk expressed gratitude for Peevski's support throughout the 1,000 days of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The recognition highlighted Peevski's contributions to Ukraine during this challenging period.

