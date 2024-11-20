Today: GERB Will Back Raya Nazaryan for Speaker, WCC-DB to Support Silvi Kirilov

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will vote exclusively for Raya Nazaryan as Speaker of Parliament. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that the decision was made at GERB's municipal meetings and by the Executive Committee, reflecting the party’s collective stance. “We will vote for Raya Nazaryan; this is what the party expects from me, and it’s not about my personal choices,” Borissov stated.

He also commented on the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections, noting that many, including himself, had expressed concerns over their legitimacy. He raised questions about the outcome of the Constitutional Court's deliberations, highlighting the contested nature of the elections and the uncertain path forward. "What if the Constitutional Court's decision is contrary to our expectations?" Borissov asked.

Meanwhile, Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), announced his party's support for Silvi Kirilov as Speaker of the Parliament. Petkov explained that this decision was intended to allow the 51st National Assembly to begin functioning, and as a result, WCC-DB had withdrawn its initial candidate, Andrey Tsekov. Petkov also clarified that the party's support for Kirilov would be contingent upon his backing for the removal of certain political figures, such as Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov.

Petkov stressed that WCC-DB’s support would only continue as long as Kirilov took actions aligned with their political goals, especially regarding the reform of the Electoral Code and the appointment of the chief prosecutor. "If this parliament doesn’t work, we won’t be able to stop the election of the chief prosecutor for the next seven years, and that is completely unacceptable for us," he said.

Toshko Yordanov, leader of the TISP parliamentary group, pointed out that if Silvi Kirilov's candidacy is not supported, it would expose political dependencies. He argued that a runoff between Kirilov and Raya Nazaryan would force parties to choose between the status quo and a new direction. "If the vote comes down to Kirilov versus Nazaryan, it will show who is truly supporting the government of the previous elections," Yordanov stated, suggesting that any failure to back Kirilov would signal a preference for the old ruling figures.

At the same time, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, expressed his lack of surprise and even satisfaction with WCC-DB’s refusal to meet with them about the possibility of forming a regular government. His remarks underscored the continuing political tension and division within Bulgarian politics.