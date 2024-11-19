The war in Ukraine could have ended in 2022 following the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv, but Western partners prevented such an outcome, according to Denis Yaroslavsky, commander of an intelligence division in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Speaking on "Kyiv24," he stated that Ukraine's forces had the potential to bring the conflict to a conclusion but were held back due to the beliefs of their allies.

"This counteroffensive could have ended the war, but our partners did not allow us to do it because of their principles. At that time, we did not advance into the Belgorod region, and the war continues to this day. I am convinced it could have ended in 2022," Yaroslavsky said.

Reflecting on the war's progression, Yaroslavsky noted the rapid development of Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the first year of the full-scale conflict. He highlighted the military's ability to make unconventional and effective decisions on the battlefield as a key strength.

Maksym Zhorin, politician and deputy commander of the 3rd Independent Assault Brigade, also shared his perspective on the war’s duration and impact. He stated that the 1,000 days of full-scale conflict with Russia have included significant successes as well as substantial challenges. He remarked on Ukraine's centuries-long struggle against Russia and its ability to endure through unity and resilience.

Zhorin also pointed out areas where Ukraine has fallen short, citing dependence on external support, hesitancy to pursue independent goals, and a lack of systematic problem-solving. According to him, the duration and outcome of the war ultimately depend on Ukraine itself.

"The sooner society as a whole understands this, the better our chances of ending the war in our favor," Zhorin said. He warned of continued hardships, fierce battles, and external pressures but emphasized that strength and determination are the only viable path forward.