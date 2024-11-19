Russia Begins Production of Mobile Bomb Shelters Capable of Withstanding Nuclear Threats
Russia has begun mass production of mobile bomb shelters capable of providing protection against a variety of threats
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the special crisis hotline between Moscow and Washington is currently inactive. Introduced in 1963 following the Cuban Missile Crisis, the hotline was designed to provide a direct and secure communication channel between the leaders of the United States and the Soviet Union.
Speaking to the Russian news agency RIA, Peskov explained that there remains a secure communication line between the presidents of Russia and the United States, which can even facilitate video conferences. However, when asked whether the hotline is presently in use, Peskov replied, "No."
In addition, Peskov criticized Western nations for their ongoing support of Ukraine, accusing them of using the country as a tool to weaken Russia. "Western politicians continue their efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on our country," he told RIA.
He referenced media reports suggesting that Washington had authorized Ukraine to use US-made ATACMS long-range tactical ballistic missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. Peskov asserted that the West is leveraging Ukraine as a means to further its own objectives against Russia.
