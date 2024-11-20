Bulgaria: Protests of Taxi Drivers Block the Country

Taxi drivers across Bulgaria will stage a nationwide protest today, expressing outrage over the sharp rise in "Civil Liability" insurance premiums. They claim the increase is both drastic and illegal, accusing insurers of operating as a cartel. Representatives of the industry have engaged with institutions and political parties, seeking intervention.

In Sofia, the protest will involve three convoys. The first will begin at 10 a.m. from the corner of Tsaritsa Joanna Blvd. and Louis Pasteur St. Two other protests will start at 11 a.m., departing from Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. and Botevgradsko Shose Blvd., respectively. Although traffic will not be fully blocked, disruptions are bound to happen across the capital as all three groups will converge in front of the National Assembly. Simultaneous protests will occur in over 30 cities nationwide, significantly impacting local transportation.

Krasimir Tsvetkov, chairman of the National Taxi Union, highlighted the financial burden on the industry, noting that insurance premiums have risen by 200% to 1,100%. He cited an example of his hybrid car, where the premium surged from 386 leva to over 1,000 leva, with some companies demanding more than 3,000 leva. The increase, he argued, is unsustainable for an industry where a single vehicle often supports one or two families.

Tsvetkov described the price hike as resembling a cartel agreement, alleging violations of competition law. He criticized the silence of key institutions, including the Commission for the Protection of Competition, the Financial Supervision Commission, and the prosecutor’s office, despite clear signs of irregularities. He also dismissed insurers' claims that taxis are disproportionately involved in accidents, emphasizing that the responsibility lies with drivers, not vehicles. In Sofia, where taxis are driven at an average speed of 17-20 km/h, the risk of serious accidents is minimal, he argued.

Plamen Shinov, deputy chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Insurers, refuted claims of collusion within the insurance sector. He explained that taxis are classified as high-risk vehicles, both in Bulgaria and across Europe, due to their extensive daily mileage. Shinov noted that only a limited number of companies offer "Civil Liability" policies for taxis because of the increased likelihood of claims. Insurers, he said, have not adjusted their prices to inflation and are willing to conduct further analysis if taxi associations provide detailed accident data.

The protest followed weeks of mounting tensions after an initial demonstration in Plovdiv on October 31. Despite meetings with several parliamentary groups, taxi drivers have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of concrete action. Tsvetkov warned that further protests might escalate, hinting at road blockages and disruptions during the upcoming Christmas holidays if their demands are not addressed.

Efforts to implement a bonus-malus system, which would assess individual driver risk, remain stalled for unclear reasons, Tsvetkov added. He stressed that the taxi industry will continue to seek solutions to safeguard its future, emphasizing that drivers cannot withstand the current financial pressure.