Biden Approves Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:01
US President Joe Biden has authorized the delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, marking a notable shift in US policy. According to an unnamed source cited by Reuters, these mines are intended to help Ukrainian forces slow Russian advances along the eastern front. The source added that the mines are expected to be deployed exclusively on Ukrainian territory, away from areas with civilian populations.

The Washington Post noted that the White House had previously avoided providing this type of ammunition due to internal concerns and opposition from anti-landmine advocates. However, the changing dynamics of the conflict have pushed Washington to consider alternative military support measures. Ukrainian forces have already received American anti-tank mines earlier in the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully countered a Russian air attack on Kyiv early this morning, according to local authorities. Explosions were heard in the city as air defense systems intercepted incoming threats. In Russia, local officials reported that 42 Ukrainian drones were destroyed across at least eight southern and central regions. Of these, 32 drones were shot down in the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border. No damages were reported.

In a related development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool to achieve a strategic defeat for Russia. He was responding to claims that Washington had authorized the use of long-range missiles on Russian territory.

