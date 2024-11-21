Joana Kehlibarova Named Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Hurricane-Like Winds Hit Bulgaria, Emergency Crews Work Overnight to Mitigate Impact
A yellow code warning for high winds has been issued across Bulgaria
Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria presented her with the Consular Exequatur on 18 November 2024, confirming her appointment.
Based in Sofia, Kehlibarova will be responsible for providing consular services across Bulgaria while focusing on strengthening the ties between Australia and Bulgaria. Her work will primarily aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture, economics, and society.
With a wealth of experience in various industries, including IT, Mining & Metals, and Renewable Energy, Kehlibarova brings valuable expertise to her new role. She also serves as the Chair of the Bulgarian-Australian Business Council, where she has played a key role in fostering bilateral partnerships and supporting the growth of both nations.
The appointment of Kehlibarova is seen as a positive development in the efforts to deepen cultural exchange and economic collaboration between Australia and Bulgaria. The Bulgarian-Australian Business Council has expressed strong support for her appointment, recognizing her commitment and ability to further enhance the bilateral relationship.
This appointment signals a future of closer collaboration between the two countries, with Kehlibarova poised to drive mutual growth and opportunities.
The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria
During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program
At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation
The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country immediately due to rising tensions in the Middle East
The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023