Joana Kehlibarova Named Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria presented her with the Consular Exequatur on 18 November 2024, confirming her appointment.

Based in Sofia, Kehlibarova will be responsible for providing consular services across Bulgaria while focusing on strengthening the ties between Australia and Bulgaria. Her work will primarily aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture, economics, and society.

With a wealth of experience in various industries, including IT, Mining & Metals, and Renewable Energy, Kehlibarova brings valuable expertise to her new role. She also serves as the Chair of the Bulgarian-Australian Business Council, where she has played a key role in fostering bilateral partnerships and supporting the growth of both nations.

The appointment of Kehlibarova is seen as a positive development in the efforts to deepen cultural exchange and economic collaboration between Australia and Bulgaria. The Bulgarian-Australian Business Council has expressed strong support for her appointment, recognizing her commitment and ability to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

This appointment signals a future of closer collaboration between the two countries, with Kehlibarova poised to drive mutual growth and opportunities.

