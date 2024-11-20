Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine and Rain on November 20

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine and Rain on November 20 Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather on Wednesday, November 20, is expected to be mostly sunny and windy across Bulgaria, with rain in the southwestern regions by evening, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A moderate to strong south-southwesterly wind will blow throughout the country. Morning temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C, with Sofia at 3°C. Daytime highs will vary between 12°C and 18°C, reaching 15°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, but some areas may experience low visibility in the morning. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the south-southwest, and temperatures will reach highs of 14°C to 16°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be generally sunny, but a strong to stormy west-southwesterly wind is expected. Rain will develop in Western Bulgaria's massifs by evening, and snowfall is anticipated at altitudes above 1,500 meters. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will peak at 12°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be 6°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Joana Kehlibarova Named Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025

Pensions in Bulgaria will be increased by 9.6-9.7% from July next year, as per the Ministry of Finance's latest estimates

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sets 2025 Target for OECD Membership

Bulgaria's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a key national priority

Politics | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Inflation in Bulgaria Picks Up to 2.0%, Remains Below EU Average

In October, annual harmonized inflation in the European Union increased to 2.3%, with the Eurozone reporting a rate of 2.0%

Business » Finance | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2%

In October, the registered unemployment rate in Bulgaria remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Employment Agency.

Society | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's President Calls Out Oligarchs and Corruption in Government Without Naming a Certain Someone

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized the influence of the oligarchy in the country

Politics | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 17:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Air Pollution Crisis in Sofia: Residents Call for Permanent Solutions

Residents of Sofia's "Krasna Polyana" neighborhood are once again raising concerns about dangerously polluted air as the fall season brings worsening conditions

Society » Environment | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria Today, Cooler Weather Expected Later This Week

Today's forecast suggests sunny weather across the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:05

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Weekend and Early Week Weather Outlook

Friday: On the last workday of the week, increased winds will help break up and reduce cloud cover.

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 08:58

Northwesterly Winds and Cold Temperatures Across Bulgaria on November 15

A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail across Bulgaria on November 15.

Society » Environment | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 17:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria