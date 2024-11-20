Bulgaria Weather: Sunshine and Rain on November 20

The weather on Wednesday, November 20, is expected to be mostly sunny and windy across Bulgaria, with rain in the southwestern regions by evening, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A moderate to strong south-southwesterly wind will blow throughout the country. Morning temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C, with Sofia at 3°C. Daytime highs will vary between 12°C and 18°C, reaching 15°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, but some areas may experience low visibility in the morning. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the south-southwest, and temperatures will reach highs of 14°C to 16°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be generally sunny, but a strong to stormy west-southwesterly wind is expected. Rain will develop in Western Bulgaria's massifs by evening, and snowfall is anticipated at altitudes above 1,500 meters. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will peak at 12°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be 6°C.