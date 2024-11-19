Russia Begins Production of Mobile Bomb Shelters Capable of Withstanding Nuclear Threats

Russia has begun mass production of mobile bomb shelters capable of providing protection against a variety of threats, including radiation from nuclear explosions, Reuters reported. According to the Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the KUB-M shelters can offer up to 48 hours of protection from hazards such as natural disasters, explosions, shrapnel from conventional weapons, falling debris, hazardous chemicals, and fires.

The KUB-M shelters are designed to resemble reinforced cargo containers and consist of two main modules: one room that can accommodate up to 54 people, and a technical block. The design also allows for the addition of extra modules if necessary.

Although no direct link was made to the ongoing conflict, the announcement comes just days after US President Joe Biden reportedly approved the use of long-range US missiles by Ukraine to target Russian territory, a move that Moscow has condemned as reckless, warning of potential retaliation. Additionally, President Vladimir Putin recently endorsed an updated nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

The mobile shelters are designed to be easily transportable and can be connected to water supplies, making them suitable for use in Russia's harsh northern regions.