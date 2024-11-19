Russia Begins Production of Mobile Bomb Shelters Capable of Withstanding Nuclear Threats

World » RUSSIA | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 17:39
Bulgaria: Russia Begins Production of Mobile Bomb Shelters Capable of Withstanding Nuclear Threats KUB-M

Russia has begun mass production of mobile bomb shelters capable of providing protection against a variety of threats, including radiation from nuclear explosions, Reuters reported. According to the Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the KUB-M shelters can offer up to 48 hours of protection from hazards such as natural disasters, explosions, shrapnel from conventional weapons, falling debris, hazardous chemicals, and fires.

The KUB-M shelters are designed to resemble reinforced cargo containers and consist of two main modules: one room that can accommodate up to 54 people, and a technical block. The design also allows for the addition of extra modules if necessary.

Although no direct link was made to the ongoing conflict, the announcement comes just days after US President Joe Biden reportedly approved the use of long-range US missiles by Ukraine to target Russian territory, a move that Moscow has condemned as reckless, warning of potential retaliation. Additionally, President Vladimir Putin recently endorsed an updated nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

The mobile shelters are designed to be easily transportable and can be connected to water supplies, making them suitable for use in Russia's harsh northern regions.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, nuclear, KUB-M

Related Articles:

Putin Signs Off on Changes to Nuclear Strategy as Ukraine Prepares to Use Long-Range Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine

World » Russia | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06

Marking 1000 Days of Conflict: Juncker Proposes Partial EU Membership for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes

On the 1,000th day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to never surrender

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:35

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia

Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

Kim Jong-un Vows to Expand North Korea's Nuclear Forces "Without Limits"

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen his country’s nuclear capabilities "without limits" in response to perceived threats from the US, Japan, and South Korea

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 13:41

Macron: Putin’s Actions Show He’s Not Interested in Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace and is unwilling to negotiate

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:28

EU Warns China of Consequences Over Alleged Drone Transfers to Russia

Diplomats in Brussels have warned China of possible consequences if it is confirmed that drones are being transferred from Chinese territory to Russia

World » EU | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin Signs Off on Changes to Nuclear Strategy as Ukraine Prepares to Use Long-Range Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine

World » Russia | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06

Opposition Rallies in Abkhazia Against Russian Property Rights Deal Amid Arrests

Unrest has erupted in Abkhazia, where tensions are escalating over an upcoming vote to ratify an agreement granting Russia the right to own property

World » Russia | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:48

Massive Russian-North Korean Force Gears Up for Kursk Offensive: At Least 50,000 Troops

The Russian military has assembled a significant force of 50,000 soldiers, including over 10,000 North Korean troops, as preparations are underway for a major offensive

World » Russia | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27

Russia’s Gold Share in Reserves Rises to Highest Level Since 1999

Russia’s gold reserves reached a historic milestone in October

World » Russia | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:14

Putin Congratulates Trump on Election Win, Offers Dialogue with Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election and expressed Moscow’s readiness for dialogue with the president-elect

World » Russia | November 8, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Shoigu Urges West to Accept Russia’s Dominance in Ukraine Conflict and Seek Peace Talks

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, stated that the West should acknowledge Russia's advantage in the conflict with Ukrain

World » Russia | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria