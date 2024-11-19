Bulgaria's President Calls Out Oligarchs and Corruption in Government Without Naming a Certain Someone

Politics | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 17:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Calls Out Oligarchs and Corruption in Government Without Naming a Certain Someone Radev (left) and Peevski (right)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized the influence of the oligarchy in the country, referencing the "Magnitsky-sanctioned figures" who he believes are undermining the state. He pointed out how certain powerful individuals manage to acquire state assets with little resistance, highlighting an instance where a building in Sofia was swiftly handed over to the "DPS - New Beginning" party. While not directly naming Delyan Peevski, the leader of the party, Radev made it clear whom he was referring to, stressing that such actions undermine the rule of law.

Radev further condemned the political environment in Bulgaria, accusing politicians of fostering corruption within institutions, which he says have turned into corrupt "clubs." He expressed concern over the capture of businesses, the protection of key figures involved in the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank, and the degradation of the country’s political integrity. According to Radev, this pattern of behavior contributes to the weakening of Bulgaria’s statehood.

In a separate comment, the president refrained from discussing the potential election of Silvi Kirilov, the oldest MP, as Speaker of Parliament, a proposal backed by the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party. Although the idea has garnered some support, including from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Radev urged that further talks be held between parties before any decision is made.

Radev also expressed his hope that Bulgaria and Europe would soon find security, mentioning that the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president could help bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. He emphasized the need for all politicians to recognize the critical situation the country faces and prioritize forming a working government over merely postponing the issue until the next election.

Tags: Radev, Peevski, Bulgaria

