Bulgaria Sets 2025 Target for OECD Membership

Bulgaria's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a key national priority, according to Minister of Innovation and Growth Rosen Karadimov. Speaking at a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Paris, Karadimov emphasized that despite political instability in Bulgaria, there is broad political consensus on the importance of joining the Organization. He highlighted that the government is working diligently to achieve this strategic goal.
The discussions focused on Bulgaria's progress in meeting OECD recommendations, particularly in areas under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth’s purview, such as the digital economy and investments. Cormann expressed satisfaction with Bulgaria’s advancements, affirming that the country is on track to join the OECD by the fall of 2025. Karadimov described these remarks as highly motivating, reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to implementing necessary reforms.
Karadimov highlighted the tangible benefits of OECD membership for Bulgaria, including unlocking the economy's potential, fostering innovation, and increasing international trust. He noted that reforms undertaken during the accession process would enhance economic growth and competitiveness while attracting more foreign investment. Additionally, membership would bolster Bulgaria’s economic standing globally, contributing to both national development and the OECD's broader efforts in Southeastern Europe.
The minister also underscored the symbolic importance of the "OECD label," associating it with stability and progressive economic policies. This, he argued, would reassure both current and prospective investors about Bulgaria’s long-term economic strategy. Karadimov pointed out the Organization’s recommendation to strengthen the Bulgarian Investment Agency’s capacity and revealed that his ministry is implementing measures to modernize the agency, ensuring its transformation into a dynamic and efficient institution.
