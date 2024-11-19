North Macedonia's Sekerinska Appointed to Key NATO Role

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia
Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has named Radmila Sekerinska from North Macedonia as his deputy. Sekerinska previously served as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and as Minister of Defense during North Macedonia's accession to NATO in 2020.
Rutte highlighted Sekerinska’s deep commitment to NATO, emphasizing her understanding of the efforts required to join the Alliance and the significance of full membership. "I look forward to working with her," Rutte stated.
This appointment makes Sekerinska the highest-ranking NATO official from the Western Balkans, a notable milestone for the region. North Macedonia, while a NATO member, has not yet joined the European Union.
Earlier this year, speculation arose about potential successors to Rutte, with Mariya Gabriel’s name, from Bulgaria, also being mentioned in the initial discussions.
