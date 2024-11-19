11-Year-Old Girl’s Life Cut Short at Sofia School

Bulgaria: 11-Year-Old Girl's Life Cut Short at Sofia School

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Sofia where an 11-year-old girl passed away, BNT reported.

The child lost consciousness earlier this morning. The school nurse immediately contacted emergency services for assistance.

An ambulance arrived promptly, but medical professionals were only able to confirm the child's death. The cause of death remains unknown.

