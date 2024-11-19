Nationwide Taxi Driver Protests in Bulgaria to Disrupt Traffic Tomorrow

Society | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Nationwide Taxi Driver Protests in Bulgaria to Disrupt Traffic Tomorrow Photo: Stella Ivanova

Taxi drivers across Bulgaria are set to stage a nationwide protest tomorrow, voicing dissatisfaction with the rising costs of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance. The protest, organized by the National Association for the Protection of Carriers and Taxi Drivers (NAZPTV), is expected to significantly impact traffic in 30 cities.

Volodya Domashenko, co-chairman of NAZPTV, emphasized the scale of the demonstration, noting that movement across the country will be heavily disrupted. According to Domashenko, the Association of Insurers in Bulgaria attributes a higher frequency of traffic accidents involving taxis compared to regular cars, allegedly occurring 25 times more often. However, Domashenko argued that accident reports often fail to clarify whether the taxi is the victim or the cause of the incident.

In Plovdiv, the protest procession will begin at 11:00 a.m. from the Chaika sports hall on Koprivshtitsa Blvd. The planned route includes major boulevards such as "Shesti September," "Bulgaria," "Vasil Levski," and "Karlovsko Shose." Local authorities have prepared measures to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions, including police escorts for the protest and assistance for other road users. Alternative routes have been suggested for travelers on the "Trakiya" highway to Sofia to avoid traffic bottlenecks.

Previous demonstrations by taxi drivers occurred at the end of last month, during which participants issued strong warnings of further action if their grievances remained unaddressed. The upcoming protest reflects their continued frustration, with some threatening to escalate to an effective strike if their demands are not met.

Tags: taxi, protest, Bulgaria

