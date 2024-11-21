Inflation in Bulgaria Picks Up to 2.0%, Remains Below EU Average

Business » FINANCE | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Inflation in Bulgaria Picks Up to 2.0%, Remains Below EU Average

In October, annual harmonized inflation in the European Union increased to 2.3%, with the Eurozone reporting a rate of 2.0%, according to Eurostat data. Inflation rates in both the EU and the Eurozone have risen compared to the previous month, with the September figures at 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. However, these rates remain significantly below those recorded in October 2023, when EU inflation stood at 3.6% and the Eurozone at 2.9%.

In Bulgaria, harmonized inflation strengthened to 2.0% in October, up from 1.5% in September. This increase places Bulgaria among the 14 EU countries with inflation rates below the EU average of 2.3%, while 13 member states recorded higher levels. Compared to a year ago, when Bulgarian inflation was 5.9%, the current figure reflects a significant reduction.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in the Eurozone rose by 0.3% in October, while the EU as a whole saw a 0.4% increase. Similarly, Bulgaria experienced a 0.6% rise in harmonized consumer inflation compared to September, aligning with recent data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Across the EU, inflation rates varied widely. The lowest annual inflation in October was observed in Ireland (0.0%) and Lithuania (0.1%), while Romania reported the highest rate at 5.0%, followed by Belgium and Estonia at 4.5% each. These figures highlight the diverse inflationary pressures among EU member states during the month.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

56% of Bulgarians Prefer Government Formation Over New Elections

A national survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" for the "Referendum" program on BNT has revealed that 56% of respondents prefer the new 51st National Assembly to form a government

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 08:09

Over 120,000 Bulgarians Under 30 Struggling with Debt

According to Georgi Dichev, chairman of the Chamber of Private Bailiffs (CPB), Bulgaria currently has 120,000 debtors under the age of 30

Business » Finance | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on November 21 with Snow and Rain

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 21, will be variable

Society » Environment | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17

Bulgaria to Increase Pensions by Nearly 10% in 2025

Pensions in Bulgaria will be increased by 9.6-9.7% from July next year, as per the Ministry of Finance's latest estimates

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12

Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Over 1,200 Taxis Blocked Trakia Highway

More than 1,200 taxis caused a blockade on the "Trakia" highway near Plovdiv, specifically at the 121st kilometer

Society | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bitcoin Mining, AEON MINING can Help You Earn $2,000 a Day

Hardworking youth

Business » Finance | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:17

Hot Topic: Trump's Election Spurs Bitcoin Surge, Earn Thousands of Dollars Daily with Ease!

ION Mining's With the rapid development of the digital economy, each new advancement in the field of cryptocurrency draws significant attention.

Business » Finance | November 18, 2024, Monday // 17:01

Minister Petkova: No Tax Hikes or Insurance Increases in Bulgaria's 2025 Budget

Corporate and personal income taxes will not increase next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova announced

Business » Finance | November 18, 2024, Monday // 13:01

Bulgaria Among Top EU Economies with 2.2% Year-on-Year Growth

In the third quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter

Business » Finance | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 15:00

Average Salary in Bulgaria Drops Slightly, but Annual Growth Continues

At the close of the third quarter in 2024, Bulgaria saw a slight decrease in both employment numbers and average wages

Business » Finance | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 11:31

Bulgaria’s National Bank Warns Wage Growth Will Drive Inflation in 2025

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has warned that the strong growth in private consumption and the rise in labor costs per unit of production will have a pro-inflationary effect

Business » Finance | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria