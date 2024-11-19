Estonian Minister: Europe Should Prepare for Troop Deployments to Stabilize Ukraine

European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Speaking to the Financial Times, Tsahkna emphasized that Ukraine’s most secure future lies in NATO membership, a goal strongly backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, he acknowledged that if the US opposed Ukraine’s accession, Europe would need to provide security guarantees, potentially through troop deployments to prevent further Russian aggression.

Tsahkna highlighted that discussions among Ukraine’s European allies have gained urgency, particularly with the prospect of Trump returning to power in the US. Trump has pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine, raising concerns that he might pressure Kyiv into an unfavorable peace deal by threatening to reduce or withdraw US military aid. Some of Trump’s allies have already suggested Europe should take on more responsibility for Ukraine’s security.

The Estonian minister warned of the challenges in securing Ukraine without US support, noting the potential risk of NATO becoming directly involved in clashes with Russia. He suggested that a coalition of willing European nations, such as Poland and the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force—which includes Nordic and Baltic countries and the Netherlands—might lead efforts to stabilize Ukraine. These states, key providers of military aid to Kyiv, are expected to meet in Tallinn next month to discuss their strategy. Tsahkna stressed that France and Germany, as major donors, would also need to play significant roles in this coalition.

Estonia, one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, has long criticized hesitant allies who fear escalating tensions with Moscow. Tallinn remains concerned that a Russian victory in Ukraine could embolden President Vladimir Putin to target Baltic nations next. Tsahkna said Estonia is pushing NATO to adopt a higher minimum defense spending threshold of 2.5% of GDP, up from the current 2%, during next year’s summit in The Hague. Estonia already allocates 3.4% of its GDP to defense, funded by tax increases implemented specifically for this purpose.

Tsahkna dismissed claims by some European governments that increased defense spending is politically untenable, pointing to Estonia’s own example. “We cannot wait for US decisions,” he said, adding that Europe must take greater responsibility for its security architecture, especially with Ukraine serving as NATO’s first line of defense.

He expressed confidence that Trump would not abandon NATO, arguing that doing so would harm US political and economic interests while leaving Europe vulnerable to Russian imperialism. However, he stressed that European nations must demonstrate their commitment by increasing defense investments and strengthening industrial capacity to replenish weapons stockpiles. Britain, in particular, was urged to take leadership in rallying European efforts to bolster Ukraine’s security.