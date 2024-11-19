Ukrainian ATACMS Strike Hits Strategic Military Depot in Russia’s Bryansk Region

The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted its first strike on Russian territory using U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles, according to RBC Ukraine, citing a source within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike targeted a military facility near the town of Karachev in Russia’s Bryansk region. The source confirmed the attack's success, emphasizing that the target was hit effectively. Karachev lies approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

While the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced an attack on a weapons depot in the Bryansk region on Tuesday morning, it refrained from specifying the type of weapon employed. The region is home to the 67th arsenal of Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, making it a strategically significant site.

Reports from Astra, a Russian Telegram channel, indicated that local residents in Karachev described experiencing explosions, detonations, and an assault on the military base during the night. These accounts were shared widely across social media.

In contrast, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz mentioned only that Russian forces had intercepted 13 drones overnight and into the morning, without acknowledging any missile strikes or damage.