Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior Employees Threaten Protests Over Wage Freeze Concerns

The Union Federation of the Employees of the Ministry of the Interior (SFSMVR) has expressed readiness to stage protests, driven by concerns over a potential wage freeze, BNR reported. The union is demanding that political leaders clearly communicate their stance on the issue.

Iliya Kuzmanov, head of the union, stated that if no clear position is taken in the plenary hall, protests could become widespread. He explained that the union’s concerns stem from ongoing discussions suggesting that a significant budget deficit could be addressed by freezing wages for employees in the security sector.

Kuzmanov emphasized that the union would not accept any changes that would withdraw the state’s commitment to agreements made in the Law on the Interior. "Such an attitude toward the security sector is completely unacceptable, and we will not allow it," he said, adding that the union is seeking a predictable wage increase for employees.

The current situation has created considerable dissatisfaction, as the basic salary for newly appointed employees is 1,466 leva, which is only about 300 leva more than the new unemployment benefits. Kuzmanov argued that despite the negative connotation of "reform," changes are necessary, as low motivation, stress, and tension are increasingly evident in the system.