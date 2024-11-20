61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: 61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency. Additionally, 42% of respondents express confidence in the stability of the European economy. The survey, commissioned by 24 Chasa, was conducted from October 16 to 22, 2024, and included 1,002 adult participants from across Bulgaria.

Sociologist Evelina Slavkova from "Trend" noted that 37% of Bulgarians feel that their quality of life has improved since Bulgaria's EU membership. However, 32% believe that life has worsened, reflecting a more nuanced and critical evaluation of the EU's impact. Slavkova observed that younger Bulgarians tend to have a more positive outlook, particularly those aged 30 to 39, with 47% of them expressing favorable views about EU membership. Older generations, on the other hand, tend to focus on the expected financial benefits, such as higher pensions.

Attitudes towards the euro's stability differ among political groups. Supporters of GERB (77%), WCC-DB (83%), "DPS - New Beginning" (82%), and TISP (71%) largely agree that the euro is stable. In contrast, 49% of "Revival" supporters, 68% of "Greatness" supporters, and 44% of those who do not support any political party believe otherwise. The response is more divided among "BSP - United Left" supporters, with 46% considering the euro stable and 40% disagreeing.

In terms of Bulgaria's Schengen membership, 53% of Bulgarians feel that the country’s current "semi-Schengen" status is unjustified. Sociologists interpret this as a strong preference for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen Area.

This survey reflects a growing debate in Bulgaria about its relationship with the EU, with young people generally more supportive and older citizens seeking tangible benefits from membership.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgarians, EU

Related Articles:

Marking 1000 Days of Conflict: Juncker Proposes Partial EU Membership for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes

On the 1,000th day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to never surrender

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:35

EU Warns China of Consequences Over Alleged Drone Transfers to Russia

Diplomats in Brussels have warned China of possible consequences if it is confirmed that drones are being transferred from Chinese territory to Russia

World » EU | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:20

Bulgaria Among Top EU Economies with 2.2% Year-on-Year Growth

In the third quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter

Business » Finance | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 15:00

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Black Friday Spending in Bulgaria: Average Budget Set at 531 Leva

A recent survey by Kantar, commissioned by eMAG, reveals that Bulgarians are planning to spend an average of BGN 531 during this year's Black Friday event

Business | November 15, 2024, Friday // 14:00

EU Considers Blacklisting Russia for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks

The European Union may soon consider adding Russia to its blacklist of high-risk third countries for money laundering and terrorist financing

World » EU | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Netherlands May Hinder Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

The Netherlands may still pose a challenge to Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen zone

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria to Sign Joint Declaration on Schengen Accession

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that a joint declaration regarding Bulgaria's accession to Schengen will be signed on Friday in Budapest

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:12

Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel Appointed President of the Robert Schumann Institute

Bulgaria's Mariya Gabriel has been appointed president of the Robert Schuman Institute

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Estonian Minister: Europe Should Prepare for Troop Deployments to Stabilize Ukraine

European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia

Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia

Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria