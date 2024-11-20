61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

Marking 1000 Days of Conflict: Juncker Proposes Partial EU Membership for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes
A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency. Additionally, 42% of respondents express confidence in the stability of the European economy. The survey, commissioned by 24 Chasa, was conducted from October 16 to 22, 2024, and included 1,002 adult participants from across Bulgaria.
Sociologist Evelina Slavkova from "Trend" noted that 37% of Bulgarians feel that their quality of life has improved since Bulgaria's EU membership. However, 32% believe that life has worsened, reflecting a more nuanced and critical evaluation of the EU's impact. Slavkova observed that younger Bulgarians tend to have a more positive outlook, particularly those aged 30 to 39, with 47% of them expressing favorable views about EU membership. Older generations, on the other hand, tend to focus on the expected financial benefits, such as higher pensions.
Attitudes towards the euro's stability differ among political groups. Supporters of GERB (77%), WCC-DB (83%), "DPS - New Beginning" (82%), and TISP (71%) largely agree that the euro is stable. In contrast, 49% of "Revival" supporters, 68% of "Greatness" supporters, and 44% of those who do not support any political party believe otherwise. The response is more divided among "BSP - United Left" supporters, with 46% considering the euro stable and 40% disagreeing.
In terms of Bulgaria's Schengen membership, 53% of Bulgarians feel that the country’s current "semi-Schengen" status is unjustified. Sociologists interpret this as a strong preference for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen Area.
This survey reflects a growing debate in Bulgaria about its relationship with the EU, with young people generally more supportive and older citizens seeking tangible benefits from membership.
