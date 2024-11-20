Marking 1000 Days of Conflict: Juncker Proposes Partial EU Membership for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes

On the 1,000th day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to never surrender, despite facing significant challenges on the battlefield and concerns over ongoing US support. In a statement, Ukraine's foreign ministry stressed that the country will not submit to occupation and that the Russian military will be held accountable for violating international law. It also reiterated that security can only be achieved through the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

A Russian attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy Oblast, on the night of November 18 resulted in at least nine deaths, including an eight-year-old child. The explosion, which targeted a temporary accommodation facility, has left many residents injured, and some may still be trapped under the debris. According to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, 11 people were injured, including two children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The attack appears to have been carried out using a Russian UAV, which struck a residential building. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that seven people had died, with the SES updating the toll to nine. The explosion occurred amid heightened tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed a "partial membership" status for Ukraine in the EU. Juncker suggested that Ukraine participate in EU internal processes and meetings without having voting rights. He explained that Ukraine still faces significant challenges, such as corruption and rule-of-law issues, before full membership can be considered. This proposal is part of a broader European debate on Ukraine’s future, as the country has made considerable efforts to align with EU standards. Juncker had previously warned against giving Ukraine false promises of rapid accession due to these unresolved issues.

In Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, explosions were reported at a military arsenal in the town of Karachev, which housed artillery ammunition, guided bombs, and anti-aircraft missiles. Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Countering Disinformation Center, confirmed the strike, although the exact method of attack is not clear. Local authorities claim the explosion resulted from a drone strike, and the Russian Ministry of Defence later stated that its air defense systems had destroyed 12 Ukrainian UAVs in the area. Video footage of the explosion has surfaced on social media, though there has been no confirmation of casualties from the attack.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian officials are using escalating threats to deter the U.S. from allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-provided ATACMS missiles to strike deep within Russia. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, stated that such actions would represent a qualitative change in U.S. involvement in the war. ISW experts argue that Russian threats are designed to dissuade the U.S. from formally authorizing these strikes, although sources in the U.S., France, and the U.K. clarified that the reported permission would only apply to U.S.-supplied missiles and not to those from other Western countries. The discussion centers around Ukraine’s ability to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets, with the Russian government pushing back against any form of compromise or peace freeze.

The situation reflects increasing international tension as Russia introduces North Korean troops into its forces and continues its military operations across Ukraine. Despite these provocations, Western nations have remained firm in their support for Ukraine, emphasizing adherence to international law in their decisions on military aid.