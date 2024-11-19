Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia

Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the group's chairman, René Aust.

As a result of this gathering, the group will not participate in the European Parliament’s extraordinary session, which is dedicated to marking the 1,000th day since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the session via video, alongside other leaders, including the Speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Mezzola, and heads of various political groups.

The ESN group, which has 25 members, is the smallest political faction in the European Parliament. It also includes the three Bulgarian MEPs from the "Revival" party—Petar Volgin, Stanislav Stoyanov, and Rada Laikova.