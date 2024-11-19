Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the group's chairman, René Aust.
As a result of this gathering, the group will not participate in the European Parliament’s extraordinary session, which is dedicated to marking the 1,000th day since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the session via video, alongside other leaders, including the Speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Mezzola, and heads of various political groups.
The ESN group, which has 25 members, is the smallest political faction in the European Parliament. It also includes the three Bulgarian MEPs from the "Revival" party—Petar Volgin, Stanislav Stoyanov, and Rada Laikova.
European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria