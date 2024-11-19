NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia

Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict. On November 18, 2024, Sweden distributed a leaflet titled "Om krisen eller kriget kommer" ("In case of crisis or war"). The leaflet features an image of a woman in military uniform, set against the backdrop of a warship and a fighter jet, with the goal of providing practical advice on how to prepare for potential armed conflict. Finland has also created a website offering similar guidance for crisis preparedness.

The Swedish Civil Defense Agency’s brochure warns that Sweden must prepare for the possibility of an armed attack, noting that “the military threat against Sweden has increased.” The brochure also highlights other non-military threats, such as cyber-attacks, terrorism, and sabotage. It provides detailed instructions on how to defend against air raids, secure digital infrastructure, and manage essential resources like food, water, and warm clothing in case of power outages.

One of the key recommendations is to seek shelter during air raids, such as in basements, garages, or subway stations. The Swedish government is taking the matter seriously, with 5.2 million leaflets set to be distributed across the country in the coming weeks. Despite Sweden's NATO membership, the fear of Russian aggression lingers, especially in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has lasted for over 1,000 days.

Sweden's decision to prepare its population in this way is not new; the pamphlet has been sent out five times since World War II, albeit with updates reflecting current circumstances. Mikael Frisell, the director of the Swedish Civil Protection Agency, emphasized the importance of strengthening resilience in the face of crises. Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin expressed that discussing potential crises is not a sign of fear, but of strength.

Finland, with its 1,340 km border with Russia, has also focused on preparing its citizens, albeit with a different approach. Rather than distributing printed materials, the Finnish government has launched a website dedicated to crisis preparedness, mirroring Sweden’s concerns about Russia's growing threat. Both nations are taking significant steps to ensure that their populations are ready for any potential conflict, reflecting the serious security situation in Europe.

