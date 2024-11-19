GERB Refuses to Withdraw Nazaryan’s Candidacy for Speaker, Talks of Possible Elections

Politics | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: GERB Refuses to Withdraw Nazaryan’s Candidacy for Speaker, Talks of Possible Elections Raya Nazaryan

GERB has stated that they will not withdraw Raya Nazaryan’s candidacy for Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, according to Deputy Denitsa Sacheva. Speaking to bTV, she emphasized that the outcome of the early elections is clear, and the election of the Parliament’s Speaker will determine whether new elections are needed or if the country will move forward with a government.

Sacheva further explained that while GERB is seeking a new Speaker, others might be looking for an acting prime minister. She clarified that if Nazaryan is chosen as Speaker, she will not be a potential acting prime minister, according to the protocol established by President Rumen Radev.

Sacheva also questioned the possibility of a new governing majority should Silvi Kirilov, backed by other political forces, be elected as Speaker. She stated that the election of the Speaker should offer a vision for Bulgaria’s future and not be a platform for political egos. She also criticized the WCC-DB’s call for a “sanitary cordon” around Delyan Peevski, suggesting that it reflected the ongoing fragmentation of Bulgaria’s political scene.

Regarding discussions with WCC-DB, Sacheva made it clear that Boyko Borissov is willing to meet with them when there are concrete proposals on the table. She dismissed technical talks as unproductive, stating that the focus should be on finding a solution for the country, not just political posturing. Additionally, Sacheva expressed that there is no reason to cancel the early parliamentary elections.

In a separate interview with Nova TV, Daniel Mitov, a senior GERB member, reiterated that the way forward for Bulgaria lies in Borissov’s leadership. He argued that a stable government, under Borissov, was the only way for the country to secure membership in the Eurozone and Schengen. Mitov also pointed to international interest in Borissov’s leadership, claiming that GERB has received inquiries from foreign entities about the potential leadership in Bulgaria.

Mitov criticized the approach of WCC-DB, which he believes has aligned itself with the “Revival” party and is now supporting Silvi Kirilov from “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for Speaker. He sees this as a flawed strategy and refused to comment on the political tactics of “Revival,” instead speaking on behalf of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

Kostadin Angelov, another GERB member, expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of Bulgarian politics, claiming that GERB remains committed to forming a regular government, while other parties are engaged in campaign tactics. He accused WCC-DB of "political schizophrenia" and stressed that GERB seeks governance based on Euro-Atlantic values, making them a natural partner for WCC-DB.

Angelov further stated that GERB cannot afford to make any more compromises and turn its back on its principles. He criticized WCC-DB’s main goal of electing an acting prime minister, pointing out that a weak government would lack the necessary political backing. Angelov also reiterated that if WCC-DB does not support the election of the next chief prosecutor by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), then Parliament must be allowed to do its job.

Despite the ongoing political drama, Angelov noted that GERB is prepared to take on an opposition role if necessary, accusing other parties of engaging in trivial “games.” He expressed frustration at the current state of Bulgarian politics, stating that the focus should be on the national interest rather than narrow party agendas. Finally, he reiterated that the relationship between Borissov and Delyan Peevski is institutional, not personal, and that WCC-DB is looking for reasons to separate from GERB, making elections increasingly likely

