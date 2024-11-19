Borrell: Europe Boosts Military Production by 30% Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%. In 2023, European defense spending reached a total of 326 billion euros, as reported by EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell.

Borrell called for further increases in defense production to enable Europe to better protect its interests and values. He stressed the importance of continuing support for Ukraine and urged the EU not to wait for decisions from the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump.

The High Representative also praised the United States for its decision to permit Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike Russian targets. He pointed out that in the EU, such decisions are made by individual member states and called on more European countries to follow suit. Several nations have already granted this permission, and Borrell affirmed that these actions are fully in line with international law.