Germany and Finland Alarmed as Key Undersea Cable Is Severed

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Germany and Finland Alarmed as Key Undersea Cable Is Severed

Germany and Finland expressed serious concern after discovering that an undersea cable connecting the two countries had been cut. The 1,170 km telecommunications cable, linking Helsinki and Rostock, was severed at a time of rising tensions with Russia.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of both countries emphasized that European security is being threatened not only by Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine but also by what they referred to as a hybrid war involving malicious actors. The disruption of the cable’s connection suggests that it was deliberately severed by an external force.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, Finland, cable

Related Articles:

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia

Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

German Chancellor Candidate Supports Sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine

Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor of Germany, received overwhelming support for his candidacy for chancellor, securing 96.48% of votes at the Green Party congress in Würzburg

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:41

Germany to Hold Snap Elections in February Following Coalition Collapse

Germany will hold snap elections on February 23 following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government

World » EU | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 07:57

Germany’s Military Crisis: Will Young Men Step Up to Serve?

Germany's government is seeking to determine the level of interest in military service among its young people

World » EU | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria's Wage Hike Still Falls Short: 240 Years to Catch Up with Germany

The minimum wage in Bulgaria is set to increase to 1,077 leva

Business » Finance | November 1, 2024, Friday // 19:10

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Estonian Minister: Europe Should Prepare for Troop Deployments to Stabilize Ukraine

European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia

Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia

Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

Borrell: Europe Boosts Military Production by 30% Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:34

Romania, Bulgaria Await Landmark Decision on Schengen Accession in Budapest

Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19

EU Warns China of Consequences Over Alleged Drone Transfers to Russia

Diplomats in Brussels have warned China of possible consequences if it is confirmed that drones are being transferred from Chinese territory to Russia

World » EU | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria