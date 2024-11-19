Germany and Finland Alarmed as Key Undersea Cable Is Severed

Germany and Finland expressed serious concern after discovering that an undersea cable connecting the two countries had been cut. The 1,170 km telecommunications cable, linking Helsinki and Rostock, was severed at a time of rising tensions with Russia.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of both countries emphasized that European security is being threatened not only by Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine but also by what they referred to as a hybrid war involving malicious actors. The disruption of the cable’s connection suggests that it was deliberately severed by an external force.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.