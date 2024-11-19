Germany and Finland Alarmed as Key Undersea Cable Is Severed

NATO Members Sweden and Finland Prepare Citizens for Possible Armed Conflict with Russia
Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict
Germany and Finland expressed serious concern after discovering that an undersea cable connecting the two countries had been cut. The 1,170 km telecommunications cable, linking Helsinki and Rostock, was severed at a time of rising tensions with Russia.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of both countries emphasized that European security is being threatened not only by Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine but also by what they referred to as a hybrid war involving malicious actors. The disruption of the cable’s connection suggests that it was deliberately severed by an external force.
This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.
European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21
Sweden and Finland, recent NATO members and geographically close to Russia, have issued guidance to their citizens on how to prepare for an armed conflict
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%
Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025
Diplomats in Brussels have warned China of possible consequences if it is confirmed that drones are being transferred from Chinese territory to Russia
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023