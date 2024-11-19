Sean Duffy Tapped by Trump for Secretary of Transportation Position

Brendan Carr Named FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump
President-elect Donald Trump has announced Brendan Carr as the new Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination of Sean Duffy for the position of Secretary of Transportation. Duffy, 53, is a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, who also has experience as a special prosecutor and district attorney for Ashland County. He served nearly nine years in the House of Representatives after being elected in 2010. In 2019, he left Congress and transitioned into television, becoming a host at Fox News.
Trump's nomination of Duffy follows his announcement last week that Pete Hegseth, another Fox News anchor, would be nominated for Secretary of Defense. If confirmed, Duffy would be the second TV personality from the network to join Trump’s cabinet.
In his statement, Trump praised Duffy for his experience and relationships built during his time in Congress, noting that Duffy would focus on restoring and maintaining US infrastructure. The president-elect emphasized Duffy's role in leading the nation into what he described as a "Golden Age of travel," with an emphasis on safety, efficiency, and innovation in the transportation sector. The Department of Transportation oversees a wide range of systems, including pipelines, railroads, airlines, mass transit, and federal highway funding.
Russia has begun mass production of mobile bomb shelters capable of providing protection against a variety of threats
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, on November 15 and 16 that inflation is decreasing across the US, Europe
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has named Radmila Sekerinska from North Macedonia as his deputy
European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted its first strike on Russian territory using U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023