Sean Duffy Tapped by Trump for Secretary of Transportation Position

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination of Sean Duffy for the position of Secretary of Transportation. Duffy, 53, is a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, who also has experience as a special prosecutor and district attorney for Ashland County. He served nearly nine years in the House of Representatives after being elected in 2010. In 2019, he left Congress and transitioned into television, becoming a host at Fox News.

Trump's nomination of Duffy follows his announcement last week that Pete Hegseth, another Fox News anchor, would be nominated for Secretary of Defense. If confirmed, Duffy would be the second TV personality from the network to join Trump’s cabinet.

In his statement, Trump praised Duffy for his experience and relationships built during his time in Congress, noting that Duffy would focus on restoring and maintaining US infrastructure. The president-elect emphasized Duffy's role in leading the nation into what he described as a "Golden Age of travel," with an emphasis on safety, efficiency, and innovation in the transportation sector. The Department of Transportation oversees a wide range of systems, including pipelines, railroads, airlines, mass transit, and federal highway funding.