World | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Abkhazia President Resigns After Protests Over Russia Investment Deal

Aslan Bzhania, the president of Abkhazia, has stepped down following discussions with the opposition, according to a Telegram message and a signed document reported by Reuters. His resignation comes after widespread protests in the region, sparked by a controversial investment agreement signed with Moscow.

The protests have been directed at Bzhania and his Russian-backed administration, which has been criticized for its ties with Russia. Moscow has long supported Abkhazia and South Ossetia, both of which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s after conflicts ignited by the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the aftermath of the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia, Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. Moscow maintains military bases in both territories and continues to provide economic support.

Bzhania's resignation marks a significant development in the ongoing political tensions in the region.

