Ukrainian ATACMS Strike Hits Strategic Military Depot in Russia’s Bryansk Region
The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted its first strike on Russian territory using U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles
Aslan Bzhania, the president of Abkhazia, has stepped down following discussions with the opposition, according to a Telegram message and a signed document reported by Reuters. His resignation comes after widespread protests in the region, sparked by a controversial investment agreement signed with Moscow.
The protests have been directed at Bzhania and his Russian-backed administration, which has been criticized for its ties with Russia. Moscow has long supported Abkhazia and South Ossetia, both of which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s after conflicts ignited by the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In the aftermath of the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia, Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. Moscow maintains military bases in both territories and continues to provide economic support.
Bzhania's resignation marks a significant development in the ongoing political tensions in the region.
Russia has begun mass production of mobile bomb shelters capable of providing protection against a variety of threats
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, on November 15 and 16 that inflation is decreasing across the US, Europe
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has named Radmila Sekerinska from North Macedonia as his deputy
European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023