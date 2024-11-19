G20 Leaders Demand Comprehensive Ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, Push for Peace in Ukraine

At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, world leaders issued a joint statement calling for "comprehensive" ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as a "just and durable peace" for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. This declaration follows Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which reached its 1000th day. The statement also came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s anticipated second term in office, beginning next January.

The US, along with the UK, France, and Germany, emphasized the negative global impact of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in terms of food and energy security, inflation, and macro-financial stability. The G20 also welcomed efforts supporting peace, calling for respect for the UN Charter and peaceful relations between nations. However, the statement did not directly criticize Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

On the subject of Gaza and Lebanon, the G20 leaders expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crises and called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, contingent on the release of all hostages. They also pushed for a ceasefire in Lebanon that would allow citizens to safely return to their homes along both sides of the Blue Line. The declaration reiterated strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in line with international law and UN resolutions.

The situation in Gaza escalated following the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, which led to Hezbollah launching rockets at northern Israel. This conflict has displaced tens of thousands of Israelis. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s continued attacks have intensified tensions in the region. On Sunday, the largest aerial assault on Ukraine in months resulted in significant damage to energy infrastructure, killing at least five people.

The G20 declaration also condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. Diplomacy and dialogue were emphasized as critical to achieving sustainability and global prosperity. In Israel, recent rocket attacks from Hezbollah caused damage in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, although no injuries were reported. At the same time, Israeli airstrikes targeted central Beirut, killing at least five people and injuring 31.

As the violence continues, US envoy Amos Hochstein is set to visit Beirut for talks on a potential US-backed ceasefire, despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement that Israel would continue military operations against Hezbollah, regardless of a ceasefire agreement.

