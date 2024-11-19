Air Pollution Crisis in Sofia: Residents Call for Permanent Solutions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32
Bulgaria: Air Pollution Crisis in Sofia: Residents Call for Permanent Solutions

Residents of Sofia's "Krasna Polyana" neighborhood are once again raising concerns about dangerously polluted air as the fall season brings worsening conditions. Locals report a strong smell of synthetics, burnt clothes, and tires in the air, with some saying it is visibly dirty. Many blame nearby areas, including the "Vietnamese dormitories," for contributing to the pollution. Frustrated by the lack of effective action, they are preparing to organize a protest to demand immediate and lasting solutions.

Measurements from an independent source reveal alarming pollution levels. At 00:09 last night, fine particulate concentration (FPC) in "Krasna Polyana" was 154, rising to 183 by 4:00 a.m.—far exceeding the permissible limit of 50. Over the weekend, levels surpassed 200 micrograms, highlighting the severity of the problem.

Local municipal councilors outlined recent measures taken by the municipality. These include more frequent inspections and the removal of seven buildings last week where illegal waste burning was taking place, according to Dimitar Petrov, a municipal councilor from WCC-DB. Simeon Stavrev, also from WCC-DB, added that a program to replace old stoves with cleaner alternatives is underway.

Despite these efforts, residents insist that the steps taken so far are insufficient. They argue that temporary measures will not address the underlying issue and are demanding a permanent solution to improve air quality and protect their health.

