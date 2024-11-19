Romania, Bulgaria Await Landmark Decision on Schengen Accession in Budapest
Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced in an interview with Antena 3 TV, reported BNR. The decision is expected to be finalized at a meeting on Friday in Budapest, he stated.
The Hungarian rotating presidency of the Council of the EU has initiated discussions involving Austria, Romania, and Bulgaria. Interior ministers from the three countries will meet in Budapest on November 22 to discuss full Schengen accession. Ciolacu revealed plans to attend the meeting, emphasizing its significance. "I have agreed with the Hungarian prime minister and will go to Hungary on the day the interior ministers meet to finalize the document," he said.
Although Ciolacu focused primarily on Romania’s progress, he acknowledged that the Netherlands, which has opposed Bulgaria's accession, must also approve the agreement. Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen membership is treated as a joint package, according to Reuters, which also highlighted that the European Commission has confirmed both countries meet all requirements for entry.
Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner will participate in the Budapest discussions, where Austria’s position on its Schengen veto is expected to be reconsidered. Hungary's involvement is seen as pivotal in fostering an agreement.
Ciolacu mentioned that a timeline for Romania’s full Schengen acceptance has already been established. "Starting January 2025, Romanians traveling home for the holidays will find it much easier," he added. Meanwhile, Reuters noted concerns over Romania and Bulgaria being major transit routes for illegal arms, human, and drug trafficking, despite meeting the technical criteria for Schengen membership.
