Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2%

In October, the registered unemployment rate in Bulgaria remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Employment Agency. At the end of the month, 148,463 people were unemployed, reflecting an increase of 1,267 compared to September.

The number of people entering employment also saw an uptick in October, with 14,900 individuals finding work, 2,900 of whom were hired under state-subsidized employment schemes. In comparison to September, there was an increase of 830 individuals entering the workforce. Additionally, 4,500 people who had been inactive in the labor market were re-engaged, thanks to the efforts of Roma and youth mediators.

The number of vacant positions in the real economy stood at 8,860 by the end of October, which is 1,000 fewer than in September. The majority of these job openings were in manufacturing (25%), followed by trade (14%), education (12%), and government (10%).

In terms of the most in-demand roles, businesses were primarily looking for machine operators, human care workers, salespeople, personal service workers, and construction and transportation employees. This contrasts with September, when teaching positions were the most sought-after.