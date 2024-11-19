Romania Calls for Increased NATO Troop Presence on Its Territory

Romania has requested a stronger NATO troop presence on its territory, citing security concerns in the Black Sea region. This was confirmed after a meeting between Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

During the meeting, Rutte emphasized NATO's commitment to defending its allies, particularly regarding violations of airspace by Russia. He described such incidents as dangerous, irresponsible, and unacceptable. The development of robust air defense capabilities has become a top priority for NATO, especially following the ongoing war in Ukraine, which highlighted the need for stronger defense systems.

Romania's contributions to NATO's defense efforts were also discussed. Rutte noted that Romania had provided Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system and hosted an international battalion on NATO's eastern flank. Romania has also exceeded the NATO defense spending target of 2% of its GDP.

Prime Minister Ciolacu further urged NATO to bolster its military presence in Romania to better counter Russia's aggression in the region. He pointed to the increasing violations of airspace and Russia's aggressive behavior in the Black Sea as critical reasons for expanding the NATO troop presence.

Ciolacu reiterated Romania's continued commitment to investing in its armed forces and supporting Ukraine, while also calling attention to the situation in Moldova, where efforts to divert the country from its European Union path have been reported.