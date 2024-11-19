Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Morning temperatures will range from minus 3°C to 2°C, with Sofia expecting a low of minus 2°C. The afternoon will see highs between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia reaching 11°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be predominantly sunny, although low visibility may occur in the morning. Winds will be light to moderate, initially coming from the northwest before shifting to the southeast. Temperatures on the coast are expected to reach between 12°C and 13°C.

In the mountains, conditions will remain mostly sunny, with moderate to strong southwesterly winds. High temperatures will be around 8°C at 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters.