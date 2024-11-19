Horror in Odesa: Russian Missile Strike Leaves Bodies on the Streets, At Least 8 Dead

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine’s largest city on the Black Sea, causing significant destruction and loss of life. The strikes targeted residential areas, leaving at least eight people dead and many more injured, according to local reports. Explosions were heard throughout the city, prompting authorities to urge residents to take shelter.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa State Administration, confirmed the attack, stating that the missiles hit civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. Witnesses described seeing smoke rising from the city and the bodies of victims lying on the streets. One missile reportedly landed in the courtyard of a multi-story residential building, while another struck an educational institution but failed to detonate.

Another day, another act of terrorism by Russia. In Odesa, moments ago, a residential building was targeted, resulting in casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure, including homes, has been severely damaged. pic.twitter.com/RjwiKiU22i — Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) November 18, 2024

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that residential buildings in the city center were engulfed in flames. He confirmed the deaths of at least eight people and noted that some of the injured are in critical condition. Preliminary reports suggest at least 18 individuals were wounded.

Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, condemned the attack, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting civilians. "The Russian killers don't even hide their intentions anymore," Yermak said.

The aftermath of the strikes has left parts of Odesa in chaos. Over 300,000 residents are without electricity, with the southern parts of the city being hit hardest. Water shortages have compounded the crisis, as bottled water disappeared from store shelves.

Schools across the Odesa region have been closed to ease pressure on transportation systems, which are already strained due to halted tram and trolleybus services. Many educational institutions are also cold and lack functioning shelters. Communication issues have further disrupted attempts to transition to remote learning.

One witness, Anna, recounted the devastation. "It was like a horror movie. The ground was on fire, the explosion was so powerful. We were hiding in the basement; glass shattered, but thankfully my children, my mother, and I were unharmed. The children are terrified and crying," she said.

Videos and photos from the scene depict the scale of destruction but are deemed too graphic for publication.

The only way to truly stop this terror is to eliminate Russia’s ability to launch attacks. And this is absolutely realistic.



Today, Russia struck Odesa with a missile—deliberately targeting a residential area. As a result of this barbaric act, innocent lives were lost, and many… pic.twitter.com/5Isl7F3hxV — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 18, 2024

Odesa Oblast is home to the third largest community of expatriate Bulgarians, numbering more than 150,000 people, according to an official population census in Ukraine. Between 50,000 and 60,000 Bulgarians live in the provincial capital, Odesa.