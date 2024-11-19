Police Officer in Sofia Dies by Suicide After Controversial Shooting Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia early this morning, where a 34-year-old police officer took his own life while in uniform, according to information from NOVA.

Sources indicate that the officer involved is the same individual who, in 2023, fatally shot a 12th-grade student suspected of robbery. The incident occurred on September 18, near Sofia’s "Cherni Vrah" Boulevard, when two girls were reportedly attacked and robbed. Police responded to the scene, where they encountered three young men. Upon seeing the officers, the youths attempted to flee. During the pursuit, the officer fired a shot, which proved fatal.

The officer, who was the shooter in the September case, had been suspended from duty and faced legal charges related to the incident. Yesterday, he was officially dismissed from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a development that preceded the suicide.

Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov addressed the incident, expressing sorrow over the loss of a young life. He confirmed that the officer was under investigation for murder but cautioned against assuming this was the sole reason for the suicide. "I cannot confirm whether the charges or dismissal directly influenced his actions, but it is undoubtedly a regrettable situation," Ilkov stated, as quoted by Focus.