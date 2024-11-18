Borissov: No Negotiations with WCC-DB, GERB Focused on Forming Government

GERB has made it clear that if Raya Nazaryan is elected Speaker of the National Assembly, she will not be placed on the list for acting Prime Minister, as long as she wishes to remain part of the party. GERB leader Boyko Borissov confirmed this stance during a briefing at the party headquarters, stating that the decision of the party's Executive Committee is firm on this matter.

Denitsa Sacheva, a GERB representative, emphasized that leadership talks would only take place if they were focused on forming a governing majority and establishing a regular government. She also stressed that these negotiations must prioritize state interests over party interests. However, GERB believes that the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition lacks the willingness to form such a majority.

Sacheva also highlighted the fact that GERB received significant public support in the elections, with nearly 600,000 Bulgarian citizens placing their trust in the party to implement policies. She pointed out that GERB secured twice as many votes as the party in second place.

Later, Borissov reiterated that no meeting with WCC-DB would take place. He dismissed claims made by the leader of WCC-DB, who had suggested that Borissov was avoiding a leadership debate while simultaneously stating that they did not want to govern with GERB. Borissov made it clear that no negotiations would occur with parties like "DPS-New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski), "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan), "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), or "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), and that WCC-DB should look for another coalition partner.

Borissov further warned that a government formed with a different Prime Minister would face significant external challenges. He contrasted this with his own leadership, under which he claimed Bulgaria could join the Eurozone and Schengen by December 12.

Tomislav Donchev added that elections are not just about setting conditions, but about forming a governing majority that can address the country's pressing issues. He emphasized that the goal should be to form a government, not to simply celebrate the election results.

Kostadin Angelov also noted that the ongoing election campaign tactics being employed by various parties are pushing the country toward more elections, rather than constructive governance. He criticized the WCC-DB for what he described as attempts to destabilize the state over the past two years.