Kim Jong-un Vows to Expand North Korea's Nuclear Forces "Without Limits"

Blinken Warns of Strong Response to North Korean Troops in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that any involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would trigger a strong response
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen his country’s nuclear capabilities "without limits" in response to perceived threats from the US, Japan, and South Korea, according to state media reports. Speaking at a conference for Battalion Commanders and Political Instructors of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on Friday, Kim urged military officials to prioritize completing war preparations.
Kim's comments come amid escalating tensions between North Korea, the US, and its allies. He criticized the growing military alliance between the US, South Korea, and Japan, describing it as a major threat to regional peace and stability. Kim particularly pointed to the US transforming its relationship with South Korea into a "complete nuclear alliance" and pushing for a version of NATO in Asia. He accused the US of expanding its military alliances globally, which he claims is focused on targeting North Korea, its "most hostile enemy."
In his speech, Kim emphasized the urgency of enhancing North Korea’s nuclear deterrent, saying that the country would not rest on its current capabilities but would continuously strengthen them. He also expressed concerns about the "US war merchants" fueling conflicts by supplying military aid to Ukraine and Israel, further escalating global tensions.
North Korea has also been deepening its military ties with Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that North Korean troops had engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces, with reports suggesting that thousands of North Korean soldiers are now stationed in Russia's Kursk region. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin labeled the North's involvement as a "very serious" escalation.
As part of North Korea's growing military activities, Kim has overseen tests of "suicide attack" drones, which the state media said were designed to target enemy positions on land and at sea with precision. These drones are expected to be mass-produced soon. Kim’s focus on bolstering North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities, as well as strengthening its military preparedness, underscores his commitment to countering what he perceives as an increasing military threat from the West.
Despite Kim's aggressive rhetoric, the situation has drawn condemnation from the US, Japan, and South Korea, who recently held a trilateral summit to discuss North Korea's expanding military cooperation with Russia. This partnership, formalized with a strategic treaty signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang earlier this year, includes provisions for mutual assistance if either country faces external threats.
Kim’s remarks and the continued testing of new weaponry highlight North Korea's ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities and assert its stance against what it views as external aggression.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%
Germany and Finland expressed serious concern after discovering that an undersea cable connecting the two countries had been cut
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination of Sean Duffy for the position of Secretary of Transportation
Aslan Bzhania, the president of Abkhazia, has stepped down following discussions with the opposition,
At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, world leaders issued a joint statement calling for "comprehensive" ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as a "just and durable peace" for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war
Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023