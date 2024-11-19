Ukraine War Claims 2,400+ Children’s Lives

World » UKRAINE | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Ukraine War Claims 2,400+ Children’s Lives

According to UNICEF, at least 2,406 children have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, with verified reports marking nearly 1,000 days since the conflict began. This toll includes 659 children killed and 1,747 injured, averaging at least 16 children harmed each week. The ongoing attacks continue to disrupt the lives of millions of children, with many facing displacement, scarcity of essential resources, and constant danger from hostilities.

UNICEF reported that children are enduring relentless violence, prolonged displacement, and severe shortages of basic needs like safe water, electricity, and other crucial supplies. The escalation of attacks in Ukraine since July has significantly increased civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. The humanitarian crisis is compounded by extensive damage to the country's energy infrastructure, which has left many children without heat, electricity, or safe water.

UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, emphasized the unacceptable toll on children, noting that many have been killed in their homes, hospitals, and playgrounds. She warned that the psychological wounds of this war could affect future generations without increased support. Additionally, the attacks have left almost three million people in frontline regions in desperate need of warmth, healthcare, and clean water.

Between March and August of this year, attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine destroyed nine gigawatts of electricity generation capacity, leaving the country with only half of the power it needs for the winter months. UNICEF also highlighted that nearly 1.7 million children are currently without safe water, and more than 3 million lack proper sanitation, putting them at higher risk of disease in the face of plunging temperatures.

Furthermore, at least 1,496 schools and 662 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, significantly impacting education and healthcare services. "Schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure are more than just buildings; they represent hope and recovery for children," Russell stated. She called on the international community to protect Ukraine’s children from the lasting effects of the war, stressing that the world cannot afford to remain silent.

In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine, which targeted civilian infrastructure, including power plants and transformers, using 210 missiles and drones. The attack caused casualties, including children. Zelensky urged the global community, particularly G20 leaders, to take decisive action against Russia’s aggression. He criticized the weak international response to Russia’s continued terror, stressing that urgent action is needed to address the ongoing crisis. He also reminded G20 leaders of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, presented two years ago, which remains unimplemented.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNICEF, Ukraine, children

Related Articles:

Estonian Minister: Europe Should Prepare for Troop Deployments to Stabilize Ukraine

European countries should consider deploying military forces to Ukraine to support a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump between Kyiv and Moscow, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Putin Signs Off on Changes to Nuclear Strategy as Ukraine Prepares to Use Long-Range Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine

World » Russia | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06

Marking 1000 Days of Conflict: Juncker Proposes Partial EU Membership for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes

On the 1,000th day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to never surrender

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:35

Borrell: Europe Boosts Military Production by 30% Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:34

Romania Calls for Increased NATO Troop Presence on Its Territory

Romania has requested a stronger NATO troop presence on its territory

World » Southeast Europe | November 18, 2024, Monday // 17:06

Horror in Odesa: Russian Missile Strike Leaves Bodies on the Streets, At Least 8 Dead

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine’s largest city on the Black Sea, causing significant destruction and loss of life

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian ATACMS Strike Hits Strategic Military Depot in Russia’s Bryansk Region

The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted its first strike on Russian territory using U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 13:24

Marking 1000 Days of Conflict: Juncker Proposes Partial EU Membership for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes

On the 1,000th day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to never surrender

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:35

Horror in Odesa: Russian Missile Strike Leaves Bodies on the Streets, At Least 8 Dead

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine’s largest city on the Black Sea, causing significant destruction and loss of life

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Macron: Putin’s Actions Show He’s Not Interested in Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace and is unwilling to negotiate

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:28

German Chancellor Candidate Supports Sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine

Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor of Germany, received overwhelming support for his candidacy for chancellor, securing 96.48% of votes at the Green Party congress in Würzburg

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:41

Russia's Strategy Shifts to Winter Urban Warfare Amid Drone and Armored Vehicle Challenges

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predict that Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing Ukrainian cities during the winter of 2024-2025

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria