Ukraine War Claims 2,400+ Children’s Lives

According to UNICEF, at least 2,406 children have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, with verified reports marking nearly 1,000 days since the conflict began. This toll includes 659 children killed and 1,747 injured, averaging at least 16 children harmed each week. The ongoing attacks continue to disrupt the lives of millions of children, with many facing displacement, scarcity of essential resources, and constant danger from hostilities.

UNICEF reported that children are enduring relentless violence, prolonged displacement, and severe shortages of basic needs like safe water, electricity, and other crucial supplies. The escalation of attacks in Ukraine since July has significantly increased civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. The humanitarian crisis is compounded by extensive damage to the country's energy infrastructure, which has left many children without heat, electricity, or safe water.

UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, emphasized the unacceptable toll on children, noting that many have been killed in their homes, hospitals, and playgrounds. She warned that the psychological wounds of this war could affect future generations without increased support. Additionally, the attacks have left almost three million people in frontline regions in desperate need of warmth, healthcare, and clean water.

Between March and August of this year, attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine destroyed nine gigawatts of electricity generation capacity, leaving the country with only half of the power it needs for the winter months. UNICEF also highlighted that nearly 1.7 million children are currently without safe water, and more than 3 million lack proper sanitation, putting them at higher risk of disease in the face of plunging temperatures.

Furthermore, at least 1,496 schools and 662 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, significantly impacting education and healthcare services. "Schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure are more than just buildings; they represent hope and recovery for children," Russell stated. She called on the international community to protect Ukraine’s children from the lasting effects of the war, stressing that the world cannot afford to remain silent.

In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine, which targeted civilian infrastructure, including power plants and transformers, using 210 missiles and drones. The attack caused casualties, including children. Zelensky urged the global community, particularly G20 leaders, to take decisive action against Russia’s aggression. He criticized the weak international response to Russia’s continued terror, stressing that urgent action is needed to address the ongoing crisis. He also reminded G20 leaders of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, presented two years ago, which remains unimplemented.