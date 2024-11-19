Macron: Putin’s Actions Show He’s Not Interested in Peace

World » UKRAINE | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:28
Bulgaria: Macron: Putin’s Actions Show He’s Not Interested in Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace and is unwilling to negotiate. His remarks followed a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which he described as a clear indication that Putin seeks to escalate hostilities. Speaking in Buenos Aires ahead of the G20 summit, Macron emphasized that the recent assault confirmed that Putin's actions do not align with any desire for peace, despite his public statements.

Macron further highlighted the importance of supporting Ukraine, stressing the need for continued military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves. "We must honor our commitments to the Ukrainians, meaning we must ensure they have the necessary weapons and equipment to fight this war," he said.

Regarding German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent phone call with Putin, which drew criticism from Kyiv, Macron chose not to comment directly, stating that he believes every leader is entitled to take their own diplomatic initiatives. However, he noted that while he had "never ruled out" the possibility of resuming talks with Putin, he would only do so when the right conditions are in place.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Russia, Macron

Related Articles:

EU Warns China of Consequences Over Alleged Drone Transfers to Russia

|

Russia's Strategy Shifts to Winter Urban Warfare Amid Drone and Armored Vehicle Challenges

|

Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine to Strike Deep Inside Russia

|

Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Led by Trump

|

EU Considers Blacklisting Russia for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks

|

Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, US Pledges Continued Military Assistance to Ukraine

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine War Claims 2,400+ Children’s Lives

According to UNICEF, at least 2,406 children have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine,

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:36

Horror in Odesa: Russian Missile Strike Leaves Bodies on the Streets, At Least 8 Dead

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine’s largest city on the Black Sea, causing significant destruction and loss of life

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 15:00

German Chancellor Candidate Supports Sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine

Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor of Germany, received overwhelming support for his candidacy for chancellor, securing 96.48% of votes at the Green Party congress in Würzburg

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:41

Russia's Strategy Shifts to Winter Urban Warfare Amid Drone and Armored Vehicle Challenges

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predict that Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing Ukrainian cities during the winter of 2024-2025

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:01

Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine to Strike Deep Inside Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical need for air defense systems and missiles, thanking international partners for their support.

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:14

Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Led by Trump

Russia is open to talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria