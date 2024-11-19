Macron: Putin’s Actions Show He’s Not Interested in Peace
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace and is unwilling to negotiate. His remarks followed a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which he described as a clear indication that Putin seeks to escalate hostilities. Speaking in Buenos Aires ahead of the G20 summit, Macron emphasized that the recent assault confirmed that Putin's actions do not align with any desire for peace, despite his public statements.
Macron further highlighted the importance of supporting Ukraine, stressing the need for continued military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves. "We must honor our commitments to the Ukrainians, meaning we must ensure they have the necessary weapons and equipment to fight this war," he said.
Regarding German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent phone call with Putin, which drew criticism from Kyiv, Macron chose not to comment directly, stating that he believes every leader is entitled to take their own diplomatic initiatives. However, he noted that while he had "never ruled out" the possibility of resuming talks with Putin, he would only do so when the right conditions are in place.
