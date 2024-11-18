Masked Robbers Steal Cash from Gambling Hall in Sofia

An armed robbery took place early this morning at a gambling hall in Sofia’s "Hadji Dimitar" district. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the exact amount stolen remains unknown as the investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5:45 AM, two masked individuals entered the premises. CCTV footage revealed that the robbers were armed with a crowbar, a spray, and batons. They ordered the staff to lie on the floor before quickly taking the available cash.

Fortunately, no employees were injured during the incident. Authorities are currently working to determine the total amount stolen, while the investigation into the robbery continues.