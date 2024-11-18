Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bulgaria Proud with Top 10 Finish in ATP Rankings

Sports | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bulgaria Proud with Top 10 Finish in ATP Rankings

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has finished the 2024 tennis season in the top 10 of the ATP World Rankings, holding onto the 10th spot with 3,350 points, as reported by BTA. Despite not participating in the ATP Finals in Turin due to being the first reserve, the 33-year-old Bulgarian maintains this position for the second time in his career. His previous top-10 finish was in 2017 when he reached a career-high third place.

The year-end leader is Italian Jannik Sinner, who secured the number 1 spot in October and capped off his season with victory in Turin, amassing a total of 11,830 points. German Alexander Zverev, with 7,915 points, claimed second place, while Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who finished the year with 7,010 points, rounded out the top three.

In a notable achievement, Taylor Fritz from the United States reached a career-best fourth place after his strong performance in the ATP Finals, finishing the season with 5,100 points.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Dimitrov, atp

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Tennis Stars: Dimitrov Holds Top 10 Spot, Tomova in WTA Top 50

In the latest tennis world rankings, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains in 10th place, holding steady within the top 10 where he returned on April 1, 2024

Sports | November 11, 2024, Monday // 09:53

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top tennis player, secured his 45th win of the season with a hard-fought comeback in the Paris Masters 1000 indoor tournament

Sports | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:30

Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to Ninth Place in ATP World Rankings

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has risen by one position in the ATP world rankings and currently holds the ninth spot, displacing Australian player Alex de Minaur.

Sports | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal to Retire at End of 2024 Season

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 season through a social media post

Sports | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 16:10

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Defeats Alexei Popyrin to Reach Next Stage in Shanghai Masters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the round of 16 at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai

Sports | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Moves Forward After Victory Against Zizou Bergs

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the third round of the Shanghai "Masters" tournament after defeating Zizou Bergs

Sports | October 7, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bratislav Krastev Wins Balkan Snooker Championship in All-Bulgarian Final

Bratislav Krastev claimed victory at the Balkan Snooker Championship

Sports | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria’s Tennis Stars: Dimitrov Holds Top 10 Spot, Tomova in WTA Top 50

In the latest tennis world rankings, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains in 10th place, holding steady within the top 10 where he returned on April 1, 2024

Sports | November 11, 2024, Monday // 09:53

Bulgaria's Vezenkov Helps Olympiakos Cruise to Victory in Greek Basketball League

Bulgarian national Aleksandar Vezenkov and Olympiakos secured their second consecutive win and their fifth overall victory in the Greek men’s basketball championship

Sports | November 11, 2024, Monday // 09:30

Alexandra Feigin Takes Silver Medal for Bulgaria at International Figure Skating Tournament

Bulgarian figure skater Alexandra Feigin secured a silver medal in the women’s division at the Denkova-Staviski Cup

Sports | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:31

New Medical Findings Challenge Imane Khelif's Gender Classification

A medical report from June 2023 has emerged, casting doubt on the biological sex of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif

Sports | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 13:38

Safe Betting Sites for Bulgarians in 2024 as the NRA continues Blacklisting operators

As Bulgaria continues to add rogue operators to its blacklist, players in the country are regularly seeking safe betting sites to place their wagers.

Sports | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria