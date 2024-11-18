Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bulgaria Proud with Top 10 Finish in ATP Rankings

Bulgaria’s Tennis Stars: Dimitrov Holds Top 10 Spot, Tomova in WTA Top 50
Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has finished the 2024 tennis season in the top 10 of the ATP World Rankings, holding onto the 10th spot with 3,350 points, as reported by BTA. Despite not participating in the ATP Finals in Turin due to being the first reserve, the 33-year-old Bulgarian maintains this position for the second time in his career. His previous top-10 finish was in 2017 when he reached a career-high third place.
The year-end leader is Italian Jannik Sinner, who secured the number 1 spot in October and capped off his season with victory in Turin, amassing a total of 11,830 points. German Alexander Zverev, with 7,915 points, claimed second place, while Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who finished the year with 7,010 points, rounded out the top three.
In a notable achievement, Taylor Fritz from the United States reached a career-best fourth place after his strong performance in the ATP Finals, finishing the season with 5,100 points.
