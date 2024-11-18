EU Warns China of Consequences Over Alleged Drone Transfers to Russia

Diplomats in Brussels have warned China of possible consequences if it is confirmed that drones are being transferred from Chinese territory to Russia, Club Z reports. This follows reports of a long-range drone being developed by Russia's Kupol company, a subsidiary of state-owned Almaz-Antey, which was allegedly tested in China with assistance from local specialists.

According to intelligence from an unnamed European country, the drones were being produced in a Chinese factory. The European Union is now pressing Beijing for clarification on whether the Chinese government is aware of these activities and whether this constitutes direct cooperation between China and Russia in the production of military equipment.

While no evidence has yet been found to confirm the drone transfers, EU officials have stated that if the allegations are proven true, there will be repercussions for China. However, specific details about what these consequences might entail have not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether they will involve sanctions.

The issue is expected to dominate discussions at today’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where EU foreign ministers will meet. According to one diplomat, one potential outcome could be adding Chinese companies to a list of third-country entities that face European sanctions. This would mirror actions taken against Iran, which has already been sanctioned for supplying weapons to Russia, and a second round of sanctions is expected to be adopted against Iran today.

Despite these growing tensions, China has repeatedly claimed it is not involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, maintaining its position of neutrality. However, as China and Russia continue to strengthen their ties, EU diplomats are concerned that Beijing may be shifting its stance on the issue.

Foreign ministers will also discuss the 15th package of sanctions against Russia today, but it is unlikely to be finalized at this meeting, according to a source from Brussels.

