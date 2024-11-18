EU Warns China of Consequences Over Alleged Drone Transfers to Russia
Borrell: Europe Boosts Military Production by 30% Amid Ukraine Conflict
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Europe has boosted its military production by 30%
Germany and Finland Alarmed as Key Undersea Cable Is Severed
Germany and Finland expressed serious concern after discovering that an undersea cable connecting the two countries had been cut
Romania, Bulgaria Await Landmark Decision on Schengen Accession in Budapest
Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025
Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen Membership by 2025?
Austria has cleared the way for Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen Area
Bulgaria’s Path to the Eurozone Depends on Internal Reforms, Says MEP
Andrey Kovatchev, an MEP from the European People's Party (EPP), expressed concerns over Bulgaria's delays in implementing measures under the Recovery and Resilience Plan
Bulgaria Among Countries Targeted in Major European VAT Fraud Operation
A large-scale European investigation into a VAT fraud network has led to the detention of 43 individuals and the seizure of 520 million euros