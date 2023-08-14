A Man Dies and His Wife and 4-Year-Old Child Are Injured in Razgrad Accident

Society » INCIDENTS | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria: A Man Dies and His Wife and 4-Year-Old Child Are Injured in Razgrad Accident @novinite.com

A fatal accident occurred on the Razgrad - Isperih road, resulting in the death of a 57-year-old man and the injury of his 47-year-old wife and their 4-year-old grandson. The incident was reported at approximately 07:40 on an icy stretch of road between the village of Yasenovets and a railway crossing.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the car skidded and crashed into a tree, causing the driver to die instantly. The passengers, the man's wife and grandson, were taken to Razgrad General Hospital to assess their injuries and condition.

An investigation is underway by an operational-investigative team, and traffic on the affected road section is being managed by "Traffic Police" officers.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Razgrad

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Police Chief in Razgrad has been Detained and is Under Investigation for Corruption

The head of the "Migration" group in the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Razgrad has been detained and is now under investigation for corruption

Crime | August 14, 2023, Monday // 17:37

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Two Regions in the "Red Zone"

Razgrad and Kyustendil are the two new regions that are moving into the "red zone" of coronavirus spread today with more than 120 infected per 100,000 people, BTA reported.

Society » Health | October 27, 2020, Tuesday // 18:44

Sahara Sent Colorful Snow to Razgrad

Colorful snow over Razgrad this morning between 6.

Society » Environment | March 23, 2018, Friday // 12:46

Ottoman-Era Mosque in Bulgaria Set to Undergo Turkish Restoration

Turkey will renovate an Ottoman-era mosque in the Bulgarian town of Razgrad, the governor’s office in the Edirne province over the border stated on March 8, citing a decision reached after negotiations between the two countries.

Politics » Domestic | March 8, 2018, Thursday // 16:33

Ludogorets - Milan will be Seen by Millions of Viewers on Five Continents

Razgrad Municipality will make a great gesture to fans who will not be able to watch live the match of the year Ludogorets - Milan, says the official website of the eagles.

Sports | February 9, 2018, Friday // 14:40

The Coldest City in Bulgaria Today is Razgrad

In Razgrad is recorded the lowest temperature in the country this morning - minus 6 degrees.

Society » Environment | January 14, 2018, Sunday // 14:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Accident and Border Delays Cause Major Disruptions on "Maritsa" Highway

A collision between two heavy goods vehicles early this morning has closed the "Maritsa" highway in the direction of Turkey

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:26

Police Officer in Sofia Dies by Suicide After Controversial Shooting Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia early this morning, where a 34-year-old police officer took his own life while in uniform

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 14:12

Five Injured, One Dead in Scaffolding Collapse at Sofia Construction Site

Five individuals were injured when scaffolding collapsed at a building in Sofia's airport area

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Tragic Discovery: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl from Petrich Found Dead (UPDATED)

A 6-year-old girl from Petrich, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon, has been found dead

Society » Incidents | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Lovech Road Accident

This morning, a tragic road accident in Lovech resulted in the death of an elderly pedestrian

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

Two Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Panagyurishte

Two people lost their lives, and another was injured in a traffic accident near Panagyurishte on Wednesday evening

Society » Incidents | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria