A Man Dies and His Wife and 4-Year-Old Child Are Injured in Razgrad Accident

A fatal accident occurred on the Razgrad - Isperih road, resulting in the death of a 57-year-old man and the injury of his 47-year-old wife and their 4-year-old grandson. The incident was reported at approximately 07:40 on an icy stretch of road between the village of Yasenovets and a railway crossing.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the car skidded and crashed into a tree, causing the driver to die instantly. The passengers, the man's wife and grandson, were taken to Razgrad General Hospital to assess their injuries and condition.

An investigation is underway by an operational-investigative team, and traffic on the affected road section is being managed by "Traffic Police" officers.