Bulgaria's Buzludzha Monument Referendum Fails Due to Low Turnout

A local referendum held in Kazanlak regarding the management of the Buzludzha Monument, which is currently privately owned by the state, has failed due to insufficient voter turnout. Despite the outcome, a large majority of those who voted expressed support for the Kazanlak Municipality to take over the monument's management. According to the Municipal Election Commission, 93.08% of the voters were in favor of the municipality managing the property, though the referendum did not meet the required turnout threshold.

A total of 12,074 voters participated in the referendum, which represents 19.44% of the eligible voters. Of these, 11,240 voted in favor of the proposal, while 611 opposed it, and 223 ballots were invalid. For the referendum to be valid, at least 40% voter participation was necessary, which was not achieved.

The referendum was prompted by the Municipality's plans to secure nearly seven million leva in European funding for the preservation of the monument. However, a key condition for receiving this funding is for the municipality to take over the management of the property. Galina Stoyanova, the mayor of Kazanlak, expressed her determination to continue advocating for a solution for the Buzludzha monument's future, regardless of the referendum's failure. She also proposed that a national poll be held to address the monument's cultural and architectural significance, which is globally recognized.

Though the referendum did not succeed, the Municipal Council in Kazanlak retains the authority to independently pursue management of the monument. According to the chairman of the council, Nikolay Zlatanov, if the majority of voters had supported the proposal, the council would have been able to request that the regional governor transfer the management of Buzludzha to the municipality.