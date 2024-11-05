Bulgaria's Buzludzha Monument Referendum Fails Due to Low Turnout

Society » CULTURE | November 18, 2024, Monday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Buzludzha Monument Referendum Fails Due to Low Turnout @Wikimedia Commons

A local referendum held in Kazanlak regarding the management of the Buzludzha Monument, which is currently privately owned by the state, has failed due to insufficient voter turnout. Despite the outcome, a large majority of those who voted expressed support for the Kazanlak Municipality to take over the monument's management. According to the Municipal Election Commission, 93.08% of the voters were in favor of the municipality managing the property, though the referendum did not meet the required turnout threshold.

A total of 12,074 voters participated in the referendum, which represents 19.44% of the eligible voters. Of these, 11,240 voted in favor of the proposal, while 611 opposed it, and 223 ballots were invalid. For the referendum to be valid, at least 40% voter participation was necessary, which was not achieved.

The referendum was prompted by the Municipality's plans to secure nearly seven million leva in European funding for the preservation of the monument. However, a key condition for receiving this funding is for the municipality to take over the management of the property. Galina Stoyanova, the mayor of Kazanlak, expressed her determination to continue advocating for a solution for the Buzludzha monument's future, regardless of the referendum's failure. She also proposed that a national poll be held to address the monument's cultural and architectural significance, which is globally recognized.

Though the referendum did not succeed, the Municipal Council in Kazanlak retains the authority to independently pursue management of the monument. According to the chairman of the council, Nikolay Zlatanov, if the majority of voters had supported the proposal, the council would have been able to request that the regional governor transfer the management of Buzludzha to the municipality.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Buzludzha, Kazanlak, Referendum

Related Articles:

Public Outcry Leads Vucic to Consider Referendum on Continued Presidency

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed an advisory referendum to determine whether he should continue in his role

World » Southeast Europe | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 11:29

Revival's Latest Referendum Bid to Preserve Bulgarian Lev Fails

The right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has once again failed in its attempt to initiate a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev

Politics | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Bulgaria's Socialist Leaders Rally for Unity at Buzludzha Amid Calls for Left-Wing Consolidation

Atanas Zafirov, the interim chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), addressed the crowd at Buzludzha, where the 133rd anniversary of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria was being celebrated

Politics | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:43

Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

Torrential rainfall struck the city of Kazanlak this afternoon, leading to significant flooding in one of its major districts

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:48

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Suggests Zelensky May Need Referendum for Peace Deal Approval

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might need to hold a referendum to validate any potential peace agreement to end the war

World » Ukraine | July 22, 2024, Monday // 08:07

Bulgaria: Peevski Threatens to Block the Proposed Referendum Against Euro

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) co-chairman Delyan Peevski has threatened to block "Revival" from holding a referendum against the euro

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria Celebrates St. Mina: A Day of Faith, Hope, and Blessings for Families

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Mina (Menas of Egypt), a revered martyr known for his courage and faith

Society » Culture | November 11, 2024, Monday // 09:04

Protesters Halt John Malkovich's Play Premiere in Bulgaria, Attacking Spectators

The premiere of a John Malkovich-directed play in Sofia, Bulgaria, was marred by protests from nationalists, who surrounded the National Theater and prevented ticketed spectators from entering

Society » Culture | November 8, 2024, Friday // 12:00

Archangelovden: Celebrating Bulgarian Customs and the Legacy of Saint Michael

On November 8, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint Michael the Archangel

Society » Culture | November 8, 2024, Friday // 10:56

Bulgaria’s All Saints’ Day: Honoring the Revivalists and Spiritual Heritage

On November 1, Bulgaria commemorates a unique observance of All Saints' Day, known locally as the Day of the People’s Awakeners

Society » Culture | November 1, 2024, Friday // 08:31

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors Three Saints Today

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates three saints, making it a special name day for those named Zoritsa, Zornitsa, Zorka, and Zoran.

Society » Culture | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:03

Bulgarian Community in Italy to Honor Peyo Yavorov's Legacy on His 110th Death Anniversary

The Bulgarian community in Italy will commemorate the 110th anniversary of the death of poet and revolutionary Peyo Yavorov

Society » Culture | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria