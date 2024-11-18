Britain Looks to Countries like Vietnam and Turkey for Migrant Solutions

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 09:33
Bulgaria: Britain Looks to Countries like Vietnam and Turkey for Migrant Solutions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed support for plans to negotiate with countries such as Vietnam, Turkey, and Iraq to help manage the flow of illegal migrants into the UK. Although Starmer refrained from providing specifics, he acknowledged the possibility of such talks, emphasizing that international cooperation is essential in addressing the issue of illegal migration.

His comments came in response to a report from The Sunday Times, which revealed that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was considering implementing a strategy similar to Italy's, involving migrant centers in Albania. Starmer’s support for international solutions to the migrant crisis was echoed by Transport Secretary Louise Hay, who emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to work with European and global partners to reach agreements that tackle the issue effectively.

Starmer has also highlighted the need to directly address the "traffickers," individuals responsible for organizing the illegal transportation of asylum seekers from northern France to the UK. Drawing from his experience as attorney general, where he helped dismantle terrorist organizations involved in smuggling, Starmer underscored the importance of cracking down on these networks.

In contrast to his stance on future international agreements, Starmer’s government discontinued the previous plan to send migrants to Rwanda, which had been championed by the former administration.

Tags: migrants, Vietnam, turkey, Iraq

