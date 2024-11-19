Bulgaria Focus of EU’s New Effort to Curb Antibiotic Overuse and Resistance

The European Commission has made significant efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Bulgaria, a country highlighted in this year's initiative, reports BNR. Roser Domenech Amado, director for the "One Health" strategy at the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, shared that the Commission created a video game specifically aimed at educating the public on the risks of antimicrobial resistance and the responsible use of antibiotics. The game is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about how inappropriate use of antibiotics, such as using them for viral infections, contributes to AMR.

The European Commission has prioritized combating AMR, which is projected to cause 10 million deaths worldwide annually by 2050. As part of this, Bulgaria, alongside Romania, Hungary, Spain, Greece, and Cyprus, was selected due to its lower levels of awareness on the issue. The Commission hopes that engaging younger audiences through games, which are increasingly popular, will be effective in conveying this message.

The video game, launched about a month ago, is also expected to complement the European Antibiotic Awareness Day, traditionally observed on November 18. The aim is to make the campaign more impactful and engage the public, especially in countries with high antibiotic consumption and resistance rates.

According to Bulgaria's Ministry of Health, the use of antibacterial agents in the country has risen by 27% between 2019 and 2023. In response to the growing concern over AMR, Bulgaria has drafted a National Action Program, although it has not been adopted due to a lack of approved funding. The European Commission's initiative, including the launch of the game, seeks to address this public health issue and raise awareness on the importance of proper antibiotic use.