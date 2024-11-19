Bulgaria Focus of EU’s New Effort to Curb Antibiotic Overuse and Resistance

Society » HEALTH | November 18, 2024, Monday // 10:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Focus of EU’s New Effort to Curb Antibiotic Overuse and Resistance

The European Commission has made significant efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Bulgaria, a country highlighted in this year's initiative, reports BNR. Roser Domenech Amado, director for the "One Health" strategy at the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, shared that the Commission created a video game specifically aimed at educating the public on the risks of antimicrobial resistance and the responsible use of antibiotics. The game is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about how inappropriate use of antibiotics, such as using them for viral infections, contributes to AMR.

The European Commission has prioritized combating AMR, which is projected to cause 10 million deaths worldwide annually by 2050. As part of this, Bulgaria, alongside Romania, Hungary, Spain, Greece, and Cyprus, was selected due to its lower levels of awareness on the issue. The Commission hopes that engaging younger audiences through games, which are increasingly popular, will be effective in conveying this message.

The video game, launched about a month ago, is also expected to complement the European Antibiotic Awareness Day, traditionally observed on November 18. The aim is to make the campaign more impactful and engage the public, especially in countries with high antibiotic consumption and resistance rates.

According to Bulgaria's Ministry of Health, the use of antibacterial agents in the country has risen by 27% between 2019 and 2023. In response to the growing concern over AMR, Bulgaria has drafted a National Action Program, although it has not been adopted due to a lack of approved funding. The European Commission's initiative, including the launch of the game, seeks to address this public health issue and raise awareness on the importance of proper antibiotic use.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: amr, Bulgaria, European

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2%

In October, the registered unemployment rate in Bulgaria remained steady at 5.2%, according to the Employment Agency.

Society | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Far-Right MEPs to Meet in Sofia

Members of the far-right group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" (ESN) are set to meet in Sofia on November 20 and 21

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:15

Romania, Bulgaria Await Landmark Decision on Schengen Accession in Budapest

Romania will join the Schengen area by land starting January 1, 2025

World » EU | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19

Bulgaria's Weather on November 19: A Sunny Day with Moderate Winds

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | November 18, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Minister Petkova: No Tax Hikes or Insurance Increases in Bulgaria's 2025 Budget

Corporate and personal income taxes will not increase next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova announced

Business » Finance | November 18, 2024, Monday // 13:01

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth

Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season

Business » Tourism | November 18, 2024, Monday // 12:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Sofia Council to Introduce Green and White Tickets for Air Pollution Days

The Sofia Municipal Council is set to discuss the implementation of new green and white ticket policies to combat air pollution in the city

Society » Health | November 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:35

Adolescent Well-being Declines, WHO Finds

A new report from WHO/Europe and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study has highlighted concerning trends in the well-being of adolescents across Europe, Central Asia, and Canada

Society » Health | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 08:27

Bulgaria Faces Growing Childhood Obesity Crisis

On November 8, Europe observes the Day of Healthy Food and Cooking

Society » Health | November 8, 2024, Friday // 16:35

UK Reports First Locally Transmitted Mpox Cases Outside Africa, WHO Urges Swift Action

The United Kingdom has reported two additional cases of mpox clade Ib, marking the first confirmed instances of local transmission in the WHO European Region

Society » Health | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Stroke Cases in Bulgaria Climb, Projected to Hit 50,500 in 2024 Amid Rising Risks

During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases

Society » Health | October 25, 2024, Friday // 12:44

Study Shows Exciting the Brain Might be Key to Boosting Maths Learning

According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria