German Chancellor Candidate Supports Sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine
Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor of Germany, received overwhelming support for his candidacy for chancellor, securing 96.48% of votes at the Green Party congress in Würzburg. Alongside Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, he will lead the Green Party's campaign for the upcoming February elections. Baerbock had previously been the Greens' chancellor candidate in the 2021 general election. Habeck’s candidacy was met with strong endorsement, with delegates describing him as the "candidate of the people of Germany" who possesses the qualities needed to lead the country. Habeck, for his part, expressed his readiness to take on the role, emphasizing that leadership should be a team effort, especially in difficult times.
In a recent interview with public broadcaster ARD, Habeck discussed his stance on sending weapons to Ukraine, confirming that if he were to become chancellor, he would approve the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. As Germany's Minister of the Economy, he noted that decisions on arms supplies were among the most challenging he has faced in his career. His comments come amidst ongoing requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for long-range missiles to target Russian military infrastructure, including logistics centers and bases far behind the front lines.
Despite Habeck's support for sending such missiles, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly opposed the idea. Scholz has expressed concerns that supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine could potentially allow the country to strike targets in Moscow, escalating the conflict further.
