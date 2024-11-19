Five Injured, One Dead in Scaffolding Collapse at Sofia Construction Site

Five individuals were injured when scaffolding collapsed at a building in Sofia's airport area, with one later dying from his injuries, according to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance. The accident occurred late yesterday afternoon, around 5:31 p.m., after a wall collapsed, causing the scaffolding to fall. Emergency crews responded promptly, sending four ambulances to the scene.

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, was resuscitated at the site and taken to St. Anna Hospital, where he later passed away. Two other workers were trapped under the debris but were rescued and are now in stable condition. One of the survivors sustained a chest injury and was transported to Pirogov Hospital, while another with spinal and pelvic injuries was taken to ISUL Hospital. According to reports, the workers were from Kyustendil. The remaining two workers, aged 37 and 58, escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place in an industrial hall that was undergoing repairs. Emergency teams, including firefighting units, are investigating the cause of the collapse, and authorities are checking for any other possible victims. Fire and emergency personnel have been deployed to the site, where it was confirmed that the event was an occupational accident.

The industrial building, where the accident occurred, has since been determined to be illegal. Architect Zdravko Zdravkov, director of the Directorate for National Construction Control, revealed that illegal repairs were being carried out, including wall removals, without following proper construction protocols. He confirmed that an engineering inspection would take place to verify building documents and identify who will be held accountable for the breach of construction standards.

The building, located in Sofia’s Iskarsko Shosse area, was previously used as a book factory and has been under renovation for several years. It appears that the workers were performing final tasks in the empty hall at the time of the accident. According to Zdravkov, the collapse of a reinforced concrete beam likely caused the supporting platform to fail, leading to the scaffolding collapse.

The investigation into the incident continues, with authorities working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, the condition of the man who underwent emergency surgery at Pirogov Hospital remains critical. He is suffering from severe bilateral thoracic-abdominal trauma and is under intensive care.

Two of the workers were able to escape unharmed from the wreckage. The construction engineers from the National Construction Control Directorate are expected to conduct further checks and confirm the presence of valid construction documents. Authorities are also considering possible sanctions for non-compliance with building regulations. The two survivors are still too traumatized to provide detailed information at this time.